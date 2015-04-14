(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank AG's (DHB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-'. All
ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and
the Outlook on
the Long-term IDR is Stable. The rating action follows DHB's
announcement that
the Deposit Protection Fund (DPF) of the Association of German
Banks
(Bundesverband deutscher Banken e.V.; BdB) has indirectly
acquired 100% of DHB's
shares and guaranteed the bank's exposure to Heta Asset
Resolution AG (Heta).
Fitch has downgraded DHB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'c'
to reflect our
opinion that these extraordinary support measures have become
necessary to
restore DHB's viability.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF) AND DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME
The affirmation of DHB's support-driven Long-term IDR and its
removal from RWN
reflect Fitch's expectation that the bank will continue to
receive support from
its new owner if ever needed. BdB announced its takeover of DHB
on 16 March 2015
and it was published on 24 March 2015 in Germany's commercial
register. The
BdB's DPF has since owned 94.6% of DHB's shares via the
special-purpose
acquisition vehicle which it controls, Resba
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. The
remaining 5.4% of DHB's shares were indirectly taken over by the
Auditing
Association of German Banks (Pruefungsverband deutscher Banken
e.V.) via
Einlagensicherungs- und Treuhandgesellschaft mbH. Consequently,
DHB's pending
sale to financial investors agreed in August 2014 has been
abandoned.
On 15 March 2015, BdB announced that it was also providing a
guarantee to cover
DHB's entire exposure to Heta, an Austrian wind-down institution
subject to a
moratorium imposed by the Austrian authorities on 1 March 2015.
Given DHB's
large exposure to Heta relative to its weak capitalisation, the
bail-in of
Heta's senior unsecured creditors that is likely to follow the
moratorium would
have exceeded DHB's modest loss absorption capacity and rapidly
threatened its
viability.
DHB's Long-term IDR remains at the low end of the investment
grade category to
reflect our opinion that the full ownership and the guarantee,
which we estimate
at several hundred million euros, increase BdB's already
significant incentive
to provide DHB with additional support if ever needed. The IDRs
also reflect our
assessment of the DPF's ability to provide support as we
understand that its
available paid-in resources are sufficient to cover DHB's
exposure to Heta.
We consider that support is now most likely to come from DHB's
new ultimate
owner. Consequently, we have withdrawn the bank's SRF, which
until now assumed
systemic support as the most likely ultimate source of support.
In Fitch's view,
systemic support is becoming increasingly uncertain in light of
the
implementation into German national law of the European Union's
Bank Resolution
and Recovery Directive (BRRD) including its bail-in tool in
early 2015.
The bank's support-driven IDRs and its Support Rating are
primarily sensitive to
changes in the DPF's ability and propensity to support DHB.
Fitch believes that
BdB could wind down DHB, which in our opinion would result in
continued support
for senior creditors.
A sale of DHB, which we currently do not consider likely in the
short term,
could indicate a lower propensity of the fund to provide
support, which would
result in a downgrade of the support-driven ratings. In this
scenario, depending
on Fitch's assessment of the remaining propensity to provide
support to
unsecured debtholders, DHB's Long-term IDR could be downgraded
by several
categories, potentially down to the level of its VR at the time
of a sale if
institutional support from the new owner or BdB appears
uncertain.
DHB's SR and IDRs could benefit from institutional support if it
becomes
majority-owned by a strategic buyer with solid investment-grade
ratings and a
proven strong ability and credible strong willingness to
support. However, this
is not our base case.
We believe that operating the bank over a longer period of time
as a going
concern under BdB's ownership is a less likely option as this
would be outside
BdB's remit.
Regardless of BdB's strategic plans for DHB and the bank's
future ownership, we
expect the bank's institutional deposits to continue to benefit
from the DPF's
extensive coverage, which creates a high incentive for DPF to
extend
institutional support to DHB. An upgrade of DHB's support-driven
ratings is
unlikely in any of the above scenarios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The downgrade of the VR to 'f' from 'c' reflects Fitch's opinion
that BdB's
acquisition of DHB and the provision of an asset guarantee
shortly after the
announcement of Heta's moratorium indicates that the likely
haircut on DHB's
large exposure to Heta would have resulted in the bank becoming
non-viable on a
standalone basis. The VR of 'f' is retrospective in nature.
An upgrade of the VR would be contingent on BdB's commitment to
operate DHB as a
going concern and inject the capital necessary to enable
sufficient new business
to develop DHB's weak commercial real estate franchise and
compensate the
erosion of its capital base resulting from its recurring losses.
Alternatively,
an upgrade could result from a sale to an investor with a
credible plan to
operate DHB as a going concern with a reliable access to
sufficient financial
resources. A decision by BdB to initiate an orderly wind-down of
DHB would
likely result in a withdrawal of its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'c'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' and withdrawn
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.