MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Republic of Karelia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B+' from
'BB-' and its National Long-term rating to 'A(rus)' from
'A+(rus)'.
The agency also affirmed the republic's Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating
is Stable.
Karelia's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also
been downgraded
to 'B+' from 'BB-' and to 'A(rus)' from 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
HIGH
Fitch changed its baseline scenario regarding Karelia's credit
profile after
direct risk rose to 76% of current revenue at end-2014 from 60%
in 2013, against
our previous expectations of 65%-70%. The steep increase in
debt was driven by
a structural fiscal deficit in 2013-2014. Weak fiscal
performance has led to a
consistently negative current balance that is insufficient for
debt service and
debt metrics that are no longer commensurate with a 'BB-'
rating.
The Stable Outlook is supported by our expectation that
Karelia's market debt
(bank loans and bonds) is unlikely to increase significantly in
2015-2016,
remaining at about 45%-50% of current revenue (2014: 42%). In
nominal terms,
however, the republic's direct debt may increase up to RUB14bn
in 2016 from
RUB10.5bn in 2014. Further, the republic expects to receive
budget loans from
the federal government with subsidised rates and extended
maturities to replace
its market debt maturing in 2015 and to fund its budget deficit.
Fitch expects Karelia's deficit before debt variation to reach
13% of total
revenue in 2015 before gradually declining to less than 10% in
2016-2017. The
republic's budget is marked by rigid expenditure with current
transfers
exceeding 80% of opex in 2013-2014. The region's ability to
reduce capex is also
limited, which was down at 10% of total revenue in 2014 (2013:
12%).
Fitch does not expect the republic to restore its operating
surplus until 2016,
estimated at about 1%. The rebound in operating performance is
expected to be
driven by taxation recovery and opex restraint. Karelia's fiscal
performance was
hit in 2013 by the introduction of consolidated groups of
taxpayers for large
corporations. That led to a 15% yoy decline in taxes in 2013 and
only 5% annual
growth of taxation in 2014.
MEDIUM
The republic estimates its economy to have grown 1.5% yoy after
contracting 1% a
year earlier. Karelia's industrial economy supports healthy
wealth indicators;
GDP per capita 5% exceeded the nation's median in 2013, while
average salary in
2014 was in line with the Russian median. The republic's
government expects the
local economy to grow 1%-2% yoy in 2015-2017.
Karelia's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in allocation of
revenue sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
the republic's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
fiscal capacity and
financial flexibility. Fitch notes that the region's dependence
on financial
support from the federal government is likely to increase in
2015-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The republic's inability to sustainably curb growth of direct
risk above 80%-85%
of current revenue, and a negative operating balance for two
years in a row,
would lead to a negative rating action.
A positive rating action could result from stabilised fiscal
performance with
operating surpluses leading to sufficient coverage of interest
costs.
