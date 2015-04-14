(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PSP Swiss
Property AG's (PSP)
senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and its Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Short-term IDR has been
affirmed at 'F2'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of PSP's continued
strong financial
risk profile, driven by recurring rental income from a high
quality, purely
Swiss commercial property portfolio. A conservative balance
sheet and management
approach towards financing its long- term assets provide strong
headroom for the
current ratings. The Swiss property market remains stable
despite having shown
some weakness in 2014. PSP's business model is underpinned by a
positive yield
gap between its property income yields and low CHF funding
rates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Uncertain Environment
In January the Swiss Central Bank announced its decision to
remove its currency
cap and further lower its benchmark rate. PSP is a pure Swiss
company and does
not directly suffer from any strengthening of the Swiss franc.
Nonetheless Fitch
will monitor any impact a stronger franc may have on its
tenants. Uncertainties
from the ongoing immigration and tax reforms may also cast a
shadow on the
overall appeal of the Swiss real estate market.
LTV Through-the-Cycle
Fitch believes PSP has conservatively managed its loan-to-value
ratio (LTV;
investment properties/net debt) through the cycle and will
continue to do so.
The LTV decreased to 30% in 2014 from 37% in 2009, largely
driven by increased
portfolio value. As a result PSP positively compares with
players, which used
revaluation gains to further leverage their balance sheet. The
modest increase
of the LTV in 2014 came from an acquisition in Basel and
somewhat higher
development expenses but does not change our overall positive
view.
Strong Debt Serviceability
PSP has a firm track record of beating Fitch's estimates and we
expect the
company to continue to achieve EBITDA net interest cover around
6.0x and an LTV
between 25% and 35% over the medium term. This is well within
the rating
guidelines, despite shorter lease structures in Switzerland
(three to five years
versus seven to eight years for offices in the UK).
Property Bubble Emerging
The current low and even negative interest rate environment
continues to
increase the level of capital flows into prime Swiss commercial
property, which
is viewed as a safe haven. This has started to stretch
fundamentals and Fitch
expects yields on PSP's assets to remain low. The five-year
Swiss franc swap
rate has remained below 1%, making it attractive to investors
when funding prime
property assets yielding around 4%.
Turning Swiss Rental Market
The Swiss rental market is expected to remain somewhat weak in
2015, with
pressure on vacancy rates especially in Zurich and flattish
rents. However, the
Swiss market should remain reasonably healthy for prime offices.
The rental
market continues to be supported by a robust Swiss economy still
attracting
international businesses.
Strong Recurring Rental Income
Cash flow generation has proved defensive through the cycle,
driven by mild
inflationary increases and rent improvements upon renewals.
Vacancy rate
increased slightly to 10% in 2014 (8% in 2013) and PSP's
management appears more
cautious, flagging a growing supply in Zurich. Vacancies should
remain slightly
above what has been observed over the last few years. PSP does
not have any
significant tenant arrears and has not experienced any material
tenant defaults.
Measured Development Exposure
PSP's outstanding committed development exposure is moderate at
CHF171m,
although the potential programme is around CHF439m over the
medium term. Fitch
expects total development capex for 2014 & 2015 to remain below
3% of the
investment property portfolio.
Limited Geographic Diversification
The ratings are constrained by the size of the Swiss property
market, which is
small by European standards. The ratings also incorporate the
fairly short-term
lease structure in Switzerland (five years with the possibility
of extending at
the tenant's request for a further five).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Almost flat rental income driven by a slight increase in
vacancy rate and near
zero inflation expectation
- No material change in valuation in 2015
- A small decrease in funding rates
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- An increase in rent arrears, tenant defaults, resulting in
EBITDA interest
cover falling below 2.5x (7x in 2014)
- LTV above 40% (30% in 2014) and net debt to EBITDA above 9.5x
(8x in 2014) on
a sustained basis
- Material committed development spend rising above 15% of the
portfolio (3% in
2014)
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- An upgrade could occur if PSP materially diversified its
existing portfolio
geographically or by sector. This transformation would have to
be supported by
financial metrics being maintained, notably LTV below 40%
through the cycle.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
PSP has solid liquidity as the company enjoys CHF580m of undrawn
credit
facilities that should cover its needs over the next 24 months.
PSP does not
face any debt maturity before 2016 and has only limited
committed capex.
The company has firm access to both local Swiss banks and bond
markets, as
illustrated by its CHF100m 1% bond maturing in 2025 issued in
January 2015.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1606
Supervisory Analyst
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 144 299 184
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1 212-908-9161
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
