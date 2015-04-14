(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not anticipate any
current impact
to Ares Capital Corporation's (Ares Capital) 'BBB' ratings
resulting from
General Electric Corporation's (GE) announcement that it plans
to divest the
majority of General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC).
Ares Capital and GECC currently co-invest in first lien senior
secured loans of
middle market companies through the Senior Secured Loan Fund LLC
(SSLP). The
fund, which was formed in December 2007, had $9.9 billion of
funded commitments
at Dec. 31, 2014. Ares Capital's investment in the fund,
amounting to nearly
$2.1 billion, at fair value, at year-end 2014, is the firm's
largest investment,
accounting for 22.9% of the portfolio and 39.1% of balance sheet
equity. Ares
owns 87.5% of the SSLP subordinated certificates, which Fitch
views as fund
equity, while GECC owns the remaining 12.5% of the subordinated
certificates and
all of the senior notes. The ratio of senior notes to
subordinated certificates
was about 3.3 times (x) at year-end 2014.
With GE's announced plan to divest the majority of GECC, it is
unclear to Fitch
what will happen to the SSLP partnership between Ares Capital
and GECC. Fitch
believes there are a variety of potential outcomes, but two
possible scenarios
include a run-off of the fund assets over time or the sale of
the GECC's fund
interests (either with or without the remainder of GECC's middle
market assets)
to a new strategic partner. This view is not informed by any
specific knowledge
of discussions between the parties.
If an orderly run-off of the fund is the ultimate outcome, Fitch
would look to
assess the impact to Ares' market position, earnings, and
dividend coverage over
time. An orderly run-off of the fund would free up investment
capital on Ares
Capital's balance sheet, which could be redeployed into new
portfolio
investments, including the refinancing of SSLP investments.
While earnings
spreads could come under pressure, as Fitch estimates that the
yield on the
subordinated certificates could be higher than what may be
achieved by investing
directly in stretch senior or unitranche loans on the balance
sheet, this could
be offset by higher origination fees, an increase in sales or
syndications,
and/or a higher secured funding mix, among other things.
Fitch believes Ares Capital's deal flow would remain robust in
any case,
reflecting its competitive position in the middle market and its
strong
underwriting track record through the financial crisis. To the
extent that the
GECC platform was run-off rather than sold to a third party as a
going concern,
this would be viewed as a competitive benefit to all middle
market lenders, Ares
Capital included.
Should GECC's interest in the SSLP be transferred to a new
strategic partner,
Fitch would need to consider the partner's existing profile and
position in the
middle market, its ability to onboard and leverage the GECC
platform (should it
purchase GECC's broader middle market business), and whether any
changes to the
SSLP structure and terms result. Provided that the partner was
suitable, the
investment strategy was consistent and the structure/terms were
not materially
changed, Fitch would not expect such an occurrence to impact
Ares Capital's
ratings.
Fitch has historically viewed the relationship with GECC as
attractive, as it
has provided Ares Capital with enhanced access to deal flow,
underwriting
capabilities, investment capital, and returns. The weighted
average yield on the
SSLP subordinated certificates, at fair value, was 13.5%, at
Dec. 31, 2014,
which compared to an 8.4% yield on first and second lien senior
secured loans on
the balance sheet. Fitch believes the enhanced yield from the
fund, driven by
Ares' subordinated certificate position, has helped to support
strong earnings
coverage of the dividend, as yield spread compression in the
market has reduced
portfolio yields overall in recent years.
Fitch has long considered the off-balance sheet risk associated
with Ares'
investment in the SSLP when assessing the firm's overall credit
profile. The
SSLP's ratio of senior notes to subordinated certificates is
higher than the
debt to equity ratio on the balance sheet (3.3x versus 0.76x at
YE14), but the
assets in the fund benefit from the strong underwriting track
record at Ares
Capital and GECC.
Existing ratings for Ares are as follows:
Ares Capital Corporation
--Long-term IDR of 'BBB';
--Senior Secured Debt of 'BBB'; and
--Senior Unsecured Debt of 'BBB'.
Allied Capital Corporation
--Senior Unsecured Debt of 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Non-Bank Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (March 2015)
--'2015 Outlook: Business Development Companies' (November
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
2015 Outlook: Business Development Companies (Riding the Low
Rate Wave May Leave
BDCs Soaked)
here
