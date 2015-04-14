(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Bank
of China Ltd. (BOC) Paris Branch's EUR1.2bn Bons a Moyen Terme
Negociables
(BMTN) programme a final Long-Term Rating of 'A'. The final
rating is assigned
following the receipt of the final documents conforming to
information already
received. Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'A(EXP)' to the
programme on 31
March 2014 and reviewed the expected rating on 5 September 2014.
Please see "Fitch Rates Bank of China Paris Branch's BMTN
Programme 'A(EXP)'",
published 31 March 2014 for more details on the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch's view, the Paris Branch is part of the legal entity,
BOC; therefore
issuances under the BMTN programme represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured,
and unsubordinated obligations of BOC. The programme's ratings
reflect the
ratings expected to be assigned to senior notes issued under the
programme, and
are in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A'. The bank's
IDR is in turn based on an extremely high probability of
support, if required,
from the Chinese government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ratings of the notes will be directly correlated
to changes in
BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support BOC in a full and
timely manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+8610 8517 2135
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
