2015: Fitch
Ratings has affirmed China Vanke Co., Ltd's (Vanke) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The
Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Chinese homebuilder's
foreign-currency and
local-currency senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'.
The notes issued by Bestgain Real Estate Limited and Bestgain
Real Estate Lyra
Limited are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. These notes are jointly and
severally
guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Vanke
HK), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Vanke.
The affirmation reflects Vanke's delivery of strong contracted
sales of
CNY215.130bn in 2014 while maintaining strong focus on the mass
market. However,
its EBITDA margins weakened to 22%. It continued to retain its
market leadership
due to its strong operational and execution abilities and it
maintained
sufficient liquidity.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Improved Financial Strength: Vanke continues to deliver superior
asset churn,
with the ratio of contracted sales to total debt at 2.94x at
end-2014 and 2.09x
at end-2013. However, this came at the expense of lower EBITDA
margins, which
fell to 22.0% at end-2014 from 24.9% at end-2013. Fitch expects
Vanke to
continue its high turnover model, with the ratio of contracted
sales to total
debt continuing to be above 2x, and does not expect substantial
improvement in
the company's margins for the next 24 months. The high asset
turnover in 2014
reduced Vanke's inventory, though whether this impacts the stock
of homes for
sale in 2015 will depend on the company's acquisition strategy
for the year.
Vanke aimed to preserve cash and improve cash flow given the
weaker market
conditions in 2014; as a result its leverage position has
improved at end-2014.
Vanke's adjusted inventory fell 4.5% to CNY314.9bn at end-2014
while the ratio
of contracted sales to adjusted inventory increased to 0.96x at
end-2014 from
0.71x at end-2013.
Sales Growth to Slow: Vanke's contracted sales have increased
strongly at a
three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%-36% between
2007 to 2012,
but slowed to 16.5% in 2013 and 20.9% in 2014. Fitch expects
Vanke's growth in
contracted sales to slow due to more intense competition and a
larger base
effect. Three-year CAGR for contracted sales is likely to be
15%-25% in the
short to medium term. The average selling price (ASP) for
contracted sales
increased 4% to CNY11,909 per square metre (sqm) in 2014. It
cash collection
rate hit 90.2% at end-2014 from 86% at end-2013.
National Coverage and Large Scale: Vanke is the largest
homebuilder in China's
residential market by contracted sales. It has over 400 projects
for sale in
more than 61 cities, of which over two-thirds are in Tier 1 and
2 cities. Its
land bank of 38.09m sqm in gross floor area (GFA) is
well-diversified and is one
of the largest in China. Vanke's market share has increased to
2.82% at end-2014
from 2.05% at end-2010. The large scale provides Vanke with
operational and
financial flexibility. It has also moved towards using
prefabricated building
components to ensure quality, quick replication, lower cost and
standardisation.
Focus on Mass Market: Vanke continued to focus on the
mass-market segment in
2014, with units smaller than 144 sqm accounting for around 90%
of its
residential units in 2014. This allowed Vanke to continue to
meet demand from
China's urbanisation trend and maintain its large scale and
market leadership.
By focusing on the mass-market segment, Vanke achieved CAGR of
28% for contract
sales from 2009 to 2014 despite strict home purchase
restrictions imposed in
Tier 1 and some major Tier 2 cities in China.
Higher Funding Cost: Vanke's average funding cost in 2014 was
7%-8%, higher than
the 3%-6% for other Chinese homebuilders rated in the 'BBB'
category (those
rated 'BBB-', 'BBB' and 'BBB+'), which are mostly state-owned
enterprises. Vanke
is privately owned and does not have that advantage. To improve
its funding cost
and capital structure, Vanke issued a 2.625% USD800m five-year
offshore bond and
set up a USD2bn multi-currency medium-term note program in 2013
and issued
SGD140m of 3.275% four-year bonds, CNY1bn of 4.5% five-year
bonds denominated in
offshore yuan, CNY1bn of 4.05% three-year bonds in offshore
yuan, and USD400m of
4.50% five-year bonds in 2014.
Outlook Stable: Fitch expects that Vanke will maintain its
leadership in the
Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a clear focus on
first-time
homebuyers and upgraders. Vanke will use its operational and
financial
flexibility and continue to grow at a moderate pace in the
highly competitive
and cyclical Chinese property market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 0%-10%
over 2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by
0%-2% for 2015-2017;
- EBITDA margin of around 18%-19% in 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
- Decline in EBITDA margin to below 20% (2014: 22%); or
- Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a
sustained period
(2014: 3.5%)
- Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a
sustained period
(2014: 2.9x)
- Deviation from its current focus on mass-market housing
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
