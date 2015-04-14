(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Capital raised by Deutsche Bank (DB) in
2014 will
provide a buffer on top of existing reserves for fines and other
litigation
costs that may emerge this year, says Fitch Ratings. Recurrent
earnings will
also help absorb any unexpected losses. The USD1.5bn Libor
manipulation
litigation costs discussed in the press have not yet been
confirmed.
The unpredictability of US-related litigation costs clouds the
assessment of
capital adequacy at global trading and universal banks (GTUBs).
The removal of
uncertainty once these costs are defined will be positive for
the GTUBs. But at
present the full extent of DB's litigation costs is unknown, as
is the precise
earmarking of litigation reserves set aside. If DB is able to
absorb most of its
litigation liabilities through a combination of existing
reserves and recurring
earnings, our assessment of its capital will improve.
DB set aside EUR4.6bn, just over half of its combined pre-tax
profits for 2014
and 2013, to cover potential litigation costs. At end-2014, the
bank's
litigation reserves reached EUR3.2bn and contingent litigation
liabilities
specifically identified by management totalled EUR1.9bn at that
date. It is not
clear what, if any, portion of the litigation reserves has been
earmarked to
cover the alleged USD1.5bn Libor fine but existing reserves
would appear to
provide a reasonable buffer against it. DB also faces a further
EUR4.1bn
unreserved claims on repurchase of US mortgages.
US litigation costs faced by some other banks have been
surprisingly large and
it is likely that costs at DB will remain a drag on its future
results despite
the existing coverage. DB faces legacy litigation and
investigation in the areas
of foreign exchange trading and US embargoes in addition to the
accusations of
Libor manipulation.
DB raised EUR8.5bn of equity in mid-2014 and a further EUR4.7bn
of additional
Tier 1 instruments during the year, providing a notable boost to
capital ratios.
Fitch's core capital/weighted risks ratio reached 12.2% and the
reported
leverage ratio was 3.5% at end-2014, in line with GTUB peers.
Keeping capital ratios compatible with peers' is an important
factor for DB's
'a' standalone Viability Rating (VR). Most GTUBs' VRs are in the
'a' range, and
DB's ability to demonstrate that its capital is sufficient to
withstand unknown
risks posed by impending litigation is all the more important
due to their
potential size and the bank's limited ability to build up
capital through
retained earnings, which its strategic business model review
aims to address.
