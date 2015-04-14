(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Automated investment advisory services
for individual
investors have emerged as another pressure facing active
investment managers,
says Fitch Ratings. However, Fitch views automated advisory as
an opportunity,
for a growing number of wealth managers, particularly given the
highly scalable
nature of the business. We also see accompanying risks and
challenges.
Leading wealth management/discount brokerage-focused firms such
as Schwab and
Vanguard have already established automated (or quasi-automated)
investment
products that make investment allocation decisions using mostly
indexing and ETF
products for individual investors. These firms are likely to
maintain advantages
in further development of these services due to their historical
focus on direct
channel delivery capabilities, cost efficiencies and web-based
platforms.
As automated offerings further proliferate, pressure may grow on
higher touch
advisory services to demonstrate their value proposition and
bifurcate their
service offerings based on investors' service needs and net
worth.
Firms that have a higher dependence on human advisors,
particularly advisors
that focus on middle-market retail investors, such as Edward
Jones, Ameriprise,
Raymond James, A.G. Edwards, LPL Financial, independent
registered investment
advisors and mid-tier wealth advisors affiliated with banking
channels, could
potentially feel the effects of client defections to a growing
number of
automated services. If investors are steered towards more
commoditized
investment products as a result, this could further pressure
highly active or
tailored investment products, particularly those that are unable
to produce
differentiated net returns over the long term.
Platforms targeting more ultra-high net worth individuals, such
Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Northern Trust, may also feel
the effects, but
to lesser degrees, as the complexity of these clients' accounts
require more
high touch services.
Investors with lower touch service needs and lower account
balances have thus
far been the primary strategic focus for automated investing
services. This is
likely to remain so until there is greater market adoption.
Self-directed
investors in lower brackets of investable assets are an
underserved market that
can be more efficiently serviced through automated advisory
services, in our
view.
Among the challenges we see with automated programs are
transparency
customization and operational risk. For example, wealth managers
will need to
communicate investment decisions to investors; assign and
maintain individual
portfolios based on risk tolerances; establish how preferences
can be chosen
(e.g. investing socially or using dollar cost averaging); decide
if overrides
may be applied; and minimize the occurrence of trade errors due
to automation.
Additionally, how automated models perform in the face of market
corrections or
other risks to financial systems remains unproven.
From a cost perspective, automated investment programs appear to
be more
controllable and easier to maintain relative to building and
maintaining a human
advisor force. And while automated investing has the potential
to be more
manageable from a regulatory position, there will still be
grounds for direct to
company customer complaints or worse.
Firms with large scale and large selections of investments will
be positioned to
drive the lowest market price, which for some, have already
reached zero fees
for the service. Firms not charging advisory fees (e.g. Schwab)
will instead
make their incremental revenues through fees on underlying
investment
selections, charges on cash balances and holdings in sweep
accounts.
