(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Based on preliminary analysis, Fitch
Ratings believes
that insurance industry solvency will not be affected by the
recent floods in
northern Chile (second and third region). The Chilean
property/casualty
insurance industry will adequately absorb the incurred claims
and will result in
a limited effect in 2015 fiscal year net income. The agency
considers unlikely
an impact on the insurers' solvency and ratings due to the
limited effect in net
loss ratios, which mainly will be derived from infrastructure
damage, roads,
commercial buildings and housing claims.
The precipitation affecting Chile's second and third region on
March 25, 2015,
mainly in the foothill and mountain areas, resulted in an
unusual spate of river
overflowing at various points across their waterway. The
heaviest effects remain
concentrated in Chile's third region (Atacama), mainly in the
areas surrounding
the rivers Copiapo and Salado. The largest impact of the
catastrophe will be on
industrial infrastructure, considering the importance of the
mining operations
in the area, housing, public buildings, commercial
infrastructure and to a
lesser extent damage to vehicles. At this stage, the National
Emergencies Office
(Onemi) has been estimated at 8,325 affected households (2,071
destroyed and
6,254 reported damages), mainly concentrated in Atacama.
Almost three weeks since the catastrophe difficulties in
collecting damage
information have delayed estimates of the economic costs of the
disaster, and
therefore also estimations of claims cost that insurers face
locally. The
Chilean government has estimated the construction costs and
economic
reactivation in the area at approximately USD1.5 billion.
In Fitch's opinion, the disaster area has a narrow geographical
range and, in
general, the insurance penetration in rural areas is still
limited in Chile.
Meanwhile, the Chilean insurance industry has solid risk
coverage, which besides
strong underwriting policies, includes solid reinsurance
protection for retained
risks and catastrophic events. Unlike Chile's 2010 earthquake,
geographical
extent and population density of the affected area is limited,
with an estimated
population of 309,000 people for the whole Atacama region,
concentrated mainly
in the most affected areas, the provincial capitals of Copiapo,
Vallenar and
Chanaral.
For the non-life insurance portfolio rated by Fitch Ratings
(full list available
at www.fitchratings.com), most insurers will take on
catastrophic reinsurance
protection as a consequence of the floods, which will limit the
net losses to
approximately USD3 million plus the reinstallation costs. This
will expose a
limited portion of entity's equity to no more than 1.5%.
