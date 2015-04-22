(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Paris-based
Amundi Group
(Amundi) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+',
Short-term IDR of 'F1'
and Support Rating of '1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable.
Amundi Group is the parent holding company of Amundi, one of
Europe's largest
asset management firms. It was established in 2010 as a result
of the merger of
Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CA S.A.; A/Stable/F1, the publicly
listed company and
central body of Credit Agricole, CA, A/Stable/F1/a) and Societe
Generale's
(SocGen; A/Negative/F1/a-) asset management operations.
At end-2014, Amundi had EUR866bn assets under management (AuM),
around 80% of
which was from its French businesses and the remainder from its
other European
(9%), Asian excluding Japan (6%), Japanese (3%) and other (3%)
businesses.
Amundi is 80% owned by CA S.A. with the remainder of its shares
owned by SocGen.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's standalone assessment of the
company and
reflect its solid and increasing international franchise and
distribution
network, adequate risk management framework, strong
profitability, acceptable
asset performance, sound liquidity management and low adjusted
balance sheet
leverage.
The IDRs also take into account Amundi's relatively short track
record operating
as a standalone company, its reliance on the distribution
network of CA and
SocGen and the sensitivity of its profitability to market
volatility. Pressure
on the French money market fund industry, one of the group's key
product lines,
is also factored into the ratings.
The group's franchise is among the largest and most diversified
in Fitch's asset
manager peer group with a particularly strong presence in
euro-denominated money
market and fixed income funds. Since Amundi's franchise benefits
significantly
from AuM and well-established distribution channels linked to
its shareholders,
in our view, its independent franchise is smaller than its AuM
base would
suggest.
Profitability is sound. Adjusted operating and EBITDA margins
are in line with
peers and have benefited from positive net new money inflows
since 2012. Revenue
diversification by product and distribution channel is good
while
cost-efficiency metrics compare well with peers.
Asset performance overall is acceptable with strong one- and
three-year
performances in many fixed income products offsetting somewhat
weaker
performances in some equity products.
We consider Amundi's risk control framework sound as the limited
proprietary
risk-taking is centralised and integrated into CA's risk
function. Seed money
exposure is higher than at many comparable peers but risk is
mitigated by
exposures mostly relating to low-risk money market funds with
the remainder
being well diversified.
Balance sheet leverage benefits from the absence of meaningful
third-party debt
and funding is almost exclusively sourced from CA S.A.. Balance
sheet leverage,
adjusted for the negative fair value of derivatives, is broadly
in line with
peers. Adjusted net cash flow leverage (adjusted net
debt/adjusted EBITDA) at
end-2014 was low at around 0.1x.
Amundi's Short-Term IDR of 'F1' reflects its sound standalone
liquidity but also
CA's Short-Term IDR, as the provider of Amundi's back-stop
liquidity. Market and
liquidity risks are moderate. However, Amundi's guaranteed
products and euro
medium term notes issuance activities mean that sound liquidity
management is
crucial for its overall risk profile.
The Stable Outlook on Amundi's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that Amundi
will continue to report sound profitability while maintaining
acceptable gross
and net balance sheet leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
Amundi's IDRs are at the upper end of its asset manager peer
group. Upside
potential is therefore limited but could in the medium term
arise from franchise
improvements outside France, including better asset performance
of its equities
franchise, while maintaining current leverage and capitalisation
levels.
Downside risks, also limited, could arise from sustained net new
money outflows
as a result of product underperformance, higher leverage or
markedly increased
risk appetite for seed money or voluntary placements. A sizeable
operational or
reputational loss could also put downward pressure on ratings.
A downgrade of CA's Long-term IDR, while not automatically
leading to a
downgrade of Amundi, would nonetheless put pressure on Amundi's
Long-term IDR
given the close integration between the two entities in terms of
risk and
liquidity management as well as Amundi's reliance on CA's
distribution network.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
Amundi's Support Rating of '1' reflects our view that support
from CA for Amundi
is extremely likely, if ever required.
As the manager of CA's insurance assets as well as an important
provider of
asset management products for CA's (and SocGen's) retail
networks, in our view
Amundi is a core subsidiary for CA. In addition, considering the
return for CA
(Amundi's dividend pay-out ratio target is 45%), Amundi's
business model only
ties up limited amounts of regulatory capital and liquidity.
This results in
superior risk-adjusted returns (compared to CA's retail and
corporate banking
activities) and means that required resources to support Amundi,
if ever needed,
would be limited compared to CA's overall size.
Amundi accounted for just under 10% of CA's (and around 23% of
CA S.A.'s)
pre-tax profit in 2014 but for a significantly smaller
proportion of
risk-weighted assets at end-2014.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is sensitive to any change in the assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of CA to provide timely support for
Amundi. This might for
instance arise if CA were to deemphasise the importance of
savings products in
its overall strategy or if CA's Long-term IDR was downgraded by
two or more
notches, both considered unlikely by Fitch.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria',
dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
