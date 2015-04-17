(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based Westpac
Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited's (WLMI) Insurer Financial
Strength Rating
(IFS) at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating and Stable Outlook of WLMI is driven by the
credit profile of its
ultimate parent Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC; IDR
AA-/Stable), and reflects
Fitch's assessment of its strategic importance to the group.
Reliance on the
group to support financial flexibility at WLMI increased
following the issuance
of AUD80m of subordinated debt and the introduction of financial
leverage. The
rating also reflects the company's solid financial profile,
which includes a
robust standalone capital position and conservative investment
approach. WLMI's
operating and underwriting performance has historically been
strong and interest
coverage is sound.
The group has maintained its reduced risk appetite for lenders
mortgage
insurance risk, and WLMI continues to avoid new exposure to
mortgages with a
loan/value ratio (LVR) greater than 90%. Moreover, from fiscal
year
end-September 2014 (FY14), the company renewed its 60% quota
share reinsurance
arrangement which cedes a large percentage of its remaining
business to the
reinsurance market.
As a result of a reduced risk appetite and the run-off of higher
LVR - and more
capital intensive - risks, the company continues to generate
significant levels
of surplus capital. WBC repatriated AUD179m of WLMIs ordinary
equity through a
share buy-back in addition to AUD25m in dividends in FY14.
Despite this, WLMI's
coverage of its regulatory prescribed capital amount increased
to a strong 1.41x
at FYE14 (FYE13: 1.25x).
Part of the capital initiatives conducted during FY14 included
the AUD80m
issuance of Tier 2 compliant subordinated notes from WLMI to
WBC. Fitch employs
a regulatory override for compliant securities in Australia and
gives these 100%
equity credit in its internal assessment of capital adequacy.
However, the
agency treats these hybrids as 100% debt in the financial
leverage calculation.
As a result, WLMI's financial leverage increased to 34% at FYE14
which is higher
than the agency's median criteria guidelines for a 'AA' rated
insurer, and
increases the company's reliance on WBC.
In Fitch's opinion, WLMI would have sufficient capital to
withstand a range of
severe downturn scenarios, although in the more severe scenarios
WLMI would most
likely require recapitalisation to continue to operate within
prudential
guidelines. In such a scenario, the agency believes WBC would be
willing and
capable of providing such support.
Net profits after tax declined 31% to AUD29m in FY14 from FY13
as a result of
lower premium volumes and investment income. Net earned premiums
declined 31% to
AUD46m and more than offset the strong underwriting result.
WLMIs loss ratio
improved to 21% in FY14 (FY13: 37%) and resulted in a very low
combined ratio of
32% (FY13: 44%). Absolute investment returns declined as WLMI's
investments were
reduced by 29% to AUD321m following the reduction in capital.
The company's geographically diverse mortgage portfolio reduces
its exposure to
any one state or region. Fitch considers this diversification to
be important
given that periods of economic stress in Australia have
historically varied
considerably at a state and regional level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
There is little prospect of WLMI's rating being upgraded as this
would require
an uplift from the group rating which was affirmed in June 2014.
The key rating driver that could lead to a downgrade of WLMI is
a downgrade of
WBC's ratings given its increased reliance on WBC.
A severely deteriorating economic environment that ultimately
leads to a
weakening of WLMI's capital position, could lead to a downgrade
in the unlikely
event that capital support were not forthcoming from WBC. In
such a scenario
WLMI may find itself unable to meet high minimum regulatory
capital
requirements.
