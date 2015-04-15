(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, April 15 (Fitch) This announcement
corrects the
version published on 1 April 2015 to clarify that the US dollar
bonds are issued
by Theta Capital.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (Lippo)
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-' with Stable
Outlook. The
agency has also affirmed Lippo's senior unsecured rating and
outstanding notes
issued by Theta Capital at 'BB-' and its National Long-Term
Rating at 'A+(idn)'
with Stable Outlook.
Lippo's rating reflects its strong market position and
demonstrated track record
in the property development and investment property businesses,
the adequate
coverage provided by the recurring EBITDA generated by its
retail, healthcare,
hospitality and fee-based income business of interest and lease
rental
expenditures, comfortable liquidity and low refinancing risk due
to its well
spread out debt maturity profile. The Stable Outlook reflects
the stable outlook
in Indonesia for the key real estate sub-markets Lippo operates
in -
residential, healthcare, retail and hospitality.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Property Development Strategy Modified: Lippo has successfully
changed its
property development strategy to focus on condominiums,
mid-market properties,
and property development in suburbs and Tier 2 cities. In 2014,
marketing sales
revenue rose to IDR5.2trn from IDR4.1trn in 2013, with
condominiums accounting
for 52% (2013: 25%), followed by townships with 41% (2013: 58%)
and offices with
7% (2013:16%).
Robust Marketing Sales: The change in the property development
strategy in
response to market conditions and buyers' preferences drove the
26% increase in
its property marketing sales. Lippo's sales to the two REITs it
has sponsored,
First REIT (FREIT) and Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust
(LMIRT), more than
doubled to IDR3.3trn in 2014 (2013: IDR1.5trn), which has
strengthened the
company's liquidity and will allow it to finance its 2015
capital expenditure
without tapping additional debt. Lippo's consolidated
unrestricted cash balance
increased to IDR3,529bn as of end-2014 from IDR1,855bn in
end-2013.
Stable Recurring Businesses: Lippo's portfolio of businesses
that generate
recurring revenues - retail malls, healthcare, hotels and
hospitality, and
fee-based business - recorded robust revenue growth of 28% to
IDR4.7trn in 2014.
EBITDA margin from these businesses was also maintained at
21.37% in 2014
(2013:20.47%). These businesses are more stable than the
cyclical property
development business and generate adequate cash flows for Lippo
to meet its
fixed finance costs, that is, interest and lease rental
expenses.
Asset Disposal Funded Capex: Lippo has proposed to sell its
stable retail and
healthcare assets to FREIT and LMIRT, and use the proceeds to
fund its capex.
This strategy, if implemented successfully, would result in the
development
property leverage, as measured by the ratio of net debt to net
inventory,
declining, and Lippo's gross debt remaining below the end-2014
level of IDR10trn
till end-2017. Lippo's capex is scalable and the company has the
flexibility to
limit capex to the amount of cash raised from asset sales to
FREIT and LMIRT.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Property marketing sales will increase by 16% to IDR6,000bn in
2015 and growth
in Indonesian rupiah terms will be sustained till end-2017
- EBITDA margin to remain steady at over 30%
- Asset sales to FREIT and LMIRT to be significantly lower in
2015 (2014:
IDR3.3trn)
- Starting 2015, Lippo will fund its capex through asset sales
and accumulated
cash balance. Hence gross debt will not exceed the end-2014
level of IDR10trn
till end-2017.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to sustain development property leverage (net debt/net
inventory) at
below 30% due to a prolonged weakness in property demand, while
assuming the
investment property fixed charge cover remains at 1.75x.
- Inability to pre-fund capex
Positive rating action is not anticipated due to the
geographical concentration
of Lippo's businesses in Indonesia and the company's smaller
scale in relation
to international peers.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
USD250m senior unsecured notes due in 2019 issued by Theta
Capital affirmed at
'BB-'
USD403m senior unsecured notes due in 2020 issued by Theta
Capital affirmed at
'BB-'
USD150m senior unsecured notes due in 2022 issued by Theta
Capital affirmed at
'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 67967216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Olly Prayudi (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 29886812
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 29886812
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.