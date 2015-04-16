(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Italian
Azienda Sviluppo Ambiente e Mobilita's (ASAM) Long-term foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'F3'. The agency has removed all ratings from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN)
and assigned Stable Outlooks to the Long-term IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action reflects our opinion that its sponsors,
Finlombarda and
its ultimate owner, the Region of Lombardy, exercise extensive
control over the
subsidiary ASAM, which translates into adequate financial
support over upcoming
cash calls from its debt maturity schedule (EUR24m for
2015-2016, according to
Fitch's calculations). It follows the conclusion of the review
initiated on 17
October 2014 (see 'Fitch Places ASAM on Rating Watch Negative'
at
www.fitchratings.com).
At end-2014, Finlombarda used funds provided by the region to
grant ASAM a
EUR29m intercompany loan. The loan was used for the eventual
repayment of an
outstanding bank loan and also to smooth negotiations under a
second EUR100m
bank loan.
Fitch believes that ASAM is of strategic importance to
Finlombarda, in view of
its main asset represented by toll road operator Milano
Serravalle (MSMT:
BB+/RWN), a key motorway in the Milan-Lombardy area. Fitch uses
a top-down
rating approach to rate ASAM under its criteria "Rating of
Public Sector
Entities - Outside the United States".
According to preliminary 2014 figures, Fitch expects ASAM to
have posted its
fourth consecutive net loss as a result of a lack of dividends
from MSMT. Hence,
Fitch envisages no dividend distribution from MSMT for
2014-2015, extending the
trend of the previous two years and leaving ASAM's debt
servicing contingent on
the sponsors' support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action may result from ASAM's sponsors
providing a more
formalised support to all ASAM's financial liabilities.
Conversely, ASAM could be downgraded should its strategic
importance for the
sponsors diminish, leading to a weakening of their commitment to
support ASAM
financially.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Cappelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 260
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
6, Via Morigi
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States'
dated 26 February
2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
