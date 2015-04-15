(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Lack of harmonization among EU tax
regimes and the
different treatment of deferred tax assets (DTA) are causing
regulatory
uncertainty for bank debt investors, Fitch Ratings says. Formal
investigations
into whether some banks benefited from state aid as a result of
DTA credit
conversion have not yet been launched by the European Commission
but diverging
tax regimes across the EU provide opportunities for questions
about whether this
constitutes state aid, which is not permitted.
Should formal investigations be launched and they conclude that
some banks in
Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain (GIPS) benefited from state
aid, this could
hurt their ratings, particularly if capital (both regulatory
capital and core
capital as measured by Fitch) includes a high proportion of
DTAs. Detailed
analysis would be required to determine any ratings impact
because banks have
various mechanisms available to address capital considerations
and their profit
generating capabilities differ widely.
The Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), the EU's
implementation of Basel III,
complies with the global standards, but it introduced additional
flexibility for
DTA recognition. Without this flexibility, certain GIPS banks
would have failed
to comply with prudential solvency ratios.
To take advantage of added flexibility, amendments to national
tax laws were
required, a step taken by Italy in 2011, followed by Spain
(2013), Portugal and
Greece (2014). New tax laws changed the nature of DTAs by
introducing an
unconditional right to a tax claim from government, thereby
transforming certain
DTAs into a tax credit. Unlike some other DTAs, tax credits are
not deducted
from regulatory capital.
Amended tax laws apply to all companies and not just banks.
However, in
practice, banks benefited more because the bulk of temporary
DTAs arise from
bank-specific accounting matters, such as credit impairments and
foreclosed
asset acquisitions. This opens up questions about whether this
would qualify as
state aid.
In our view, CRR's flexibility is positive as it removes some
advantages enjoyed
by banks operating in countries that allow immediate tax
deductions and it also
allows DTAs to absorb losses when banks are under stress.
However, introducing
an element of regulatory uncertainty about banks' capital,
particularly in GIPS,
at this stage might be confusing for investors.
A common capital framework under the CRR for banks is positive;
however,
divergent tax regimes across countries cause material
discrepancies in the
amount and timing of tax obligations due. Discrepancies feed
through to capital
calculations.
Some tax jurisdictions allow companies to deduct all losses and
expenses in the
year in which they are incurred. This immediately reduces tax
obligations. Other
jurisdictions force companies to carry forward losses and
expenses and offset
them against future profits. This reduces future tax payments
and creates a DTA.
For regulatory capital purposes, this is known as a 'tax loss
DTA'. Timing gaps
between financial accounting rules and tax rules also give rise
to DTAs, known
as 'temporary difference DTAs'. For banks, such DTAs are
generally linked to
loan impairment charges.
Tax regimes in GIPS allow no immediate deductions. As a result,
GIPS banks
traditionally stockpiled DTAs. Accumulation worsened in recent
years as sizeable
impairment provisions were made and some banks reported losses.
DTAs are important because Basel III deducts them from
regulatory capital. Tax
loss DTAs are always deducted but some leniency for temporary
difference DTAs is
allowed.
Fitch's opinion on the divide between tax regimes in Southern
(GIPS) and
Northern Europe, and whether this distorts the playing field for
banks, is
covered in a report, 'Extending Southern European Banks' Tax
Credits', published
in November 2014 and available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
