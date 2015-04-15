(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 15 (Fitch) General Electric's planned divestment
of the majority
of GE Capital Corporation (GECC) highlights the increasing
capital allocation
focus for U.S. systemically important financial institutions
(SIFIs), says Fitch
Ratings. Fitch believes that management's key aim with the
divestitures is to
boost GE's equity valuation through the disposal of substantial
parts of GECC
while refocusing on its core industrial businesses. GE will also
seek
de-designation as a SIFI, which if successful, should reduce the
additional
capital requirements and compliance costs associated with
stricter oversight.
GECC is unique among U.S. SIFIs in that the majority of its
businesses, namely
middle-market lending, commercial real estate and consumer
lending, are not
highly synergistic with its parent's focus on industrial
technology. The
strategic move is therefore unlikely to set a precedent for
other U.S. SIFIs
that have much more synergistic and interconnected operations.
Nevertheless,
tougher regulatory scrutiny for banks that have the systemically
important
designation has resulted in a stream of divestments aimed at
more efficiently
allocating their capital.
Post-crisis, many banks have exited businesses due to regulatory
restrictions,
or because less synergistic or highly capital intensive
operations are deemed
not worth the regulatory scrutiny and costs. Examples include
exits from
mortgage servicing, student lending, physical commodities
trading, and balance
sheet investments in alternative investments, among others.
These assets have
largely shifted to the less regulated non-bank financial
institutions sector,
but the non-bank financial sector's appetite for large-scale
asset acquisitions
may diminish as those non-banks get larger, especially if they
want to avoid the
scrutiny of a SIFI designation.
In Fitch's view, alternative investment firms are among the
potential
beneficiaries of GE's plans, particularly those with the size
and platform
diversity to absorb assets coming out of GECC. Blackstone's
ability to place a
significant amount of GECC's real estate portfolio across its
various funds is
the clearest example of this. However, alternative investment
managers with
credit-oriented funds may also be active buyers of GECC's
middle-market loans,
should these be available via asset sales rather than platform
sales. Other
middle-market lenders (such as regional banks, Madison Capital,
Golub Capital,
CIT, and business development companies) could benefit from the
exit of the
sector's most dominant lender.
International banks without a significant U.S. presence or a
desire to deploy
deposits outside of their home countries may also be active
participants in the
sale of GECC's remaining U.S. assets. There would also be
opportunities to buy
GECC's assets in overseas markets, primarily in Europe.
