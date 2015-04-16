(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC
Halyk Bank
Georgia a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BB-' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Halyk Bank Georgia's ratings are driven by potential support the
bank may
receive, if needed, from its parent, Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan
(BB/Stable).
Support considerations take into account the full ownership,
common branding
(implying reputation risks for the parent arising from a
subsidiary default),
commitment of the parent to the Georgian market, which it has
identified as
strategically important, close parental integration and the
parent's ability to
provide support to Halyk Bank Georgia, given the latter's small
size relative to
the parent (less than 1% of the parent bank's consolidated
assets).
The one-notch differential between the parent and subsidiary's
IDRs reflects the
cross-border nature of the parent-subsidiary relationship, and
the so far
limited track record and contribution of the Georgian subsidiary
to the overall
group performance.
Fitch has not assigned Halyk Bank Georgia a Viability Rating due
to its narrow
standalone franchise, short track record of operations, and the
high level of
management and operational integration with the parent bank,
particularly in
terms of liquidity and risk management. The parent has
contributed around 50% of
Halyk Bank Georgia's total funding at end-2014 and plans to
remain the bank's
key funding provider in the medium term.
Halyk Bank Georgia operates as a universal bank with five
branches in the
country. The bank has a track record of servicing a number of
Kazakh companies
operating in Georgia that were identified as anchor clients by
the parent bank.
The bank has a fairly small balance sheet (GEL181m at end-2014),
of which
one-quarter comprises liquid assets, while the loan book
(dominated by Georgian
companies from the trade and services sector) made up 67% of
total assets. The
quality of the loan portfolio is reasonable with low 0.4%
non-performing loans
(NPLs, 90+ days overdue). The bank's business is expected to
grow mostly
organically. The bank is significantly exposed to indirect FX
risk, which is
typical for the market, as more than 80% of the loan book is
denominated in US
dollars. Halyk Bank Georgia's capitalisation is strong with a
regulatory total
Capital Adequacy Ratio at a healthy 28.4% as of end-2M15.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook on Halyk Bank Georgia's Long-Term IDR mirrors
that on its
parent. Halyk Bank Georgia's support-driven ratings would likely
change in
tandem with the parent bank's Long-Term IDR. A sale of the
Georgian subsidiary
to a financially weaker owner or a change in Fitch's view of the
willingness of
the parent to support its Georgian subsidiary could trigger a
downgrade.
However, Fitch does not currently expect any of these scenarios
to materialise.
The rating actions are as follows:
Halyk Bank Georgia
Long-term Issuer Default Rating: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-term Issuer Default Rating: assigned at B
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 2409
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
