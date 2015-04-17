(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Georgia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Stable from
Positive and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB-'. The issue ratings on
Georgia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BB-'. The
Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB' and the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects the following key
rating drivers
and their relative weights:
HIGH
Georgia has experienced multiple external shocks following the
lower oil
price/sanctions-induced downturn in Russia, which has spilled
over to
surrounding CIS economies, triggering a wave of trading partner
currency
devaluations. These developments have had a highly adverse
impact on Georgian
trade and remittances: exports have fallen sharply, while
remittances are down
about 25%.
The external sector remains Georgia's main weakness. The
Georgian lari has
depreciated by about 30% from its 2011-13 levels compared to the
US dollar,
although the real effective exchange rate has remained
relatively stable. The
floating of the lari provides a shock absorber and mitigates the
decline in
foreign-exchange reserves. Nevertheless, the central bank has
intervened on six
occasions since November 2014, lowering reserves by USD240m to
USD2.45bn in
March, their lowest level since January 2011. We expect reserves
to fall below
2.5 months of import coverage in 2015 and 2016, well below the
'BB' median.
With CIS countries accounting for over half of total exports,
Fitch expects
exports to fall by 20% in 2015. Despite a decline in imports, we
expect the
current account deficit (CAD) to widen to about 14% of GDP in
2015 from 9% in
2014. The depreciation will also push net external debt up from
58% of GDP in
2014 to nearly 80% in 2015, far above the 'BB' rating median of
15%.
MEDIUM
Economic growth is expected to slow markedly to 2% in 2015 from
4.8% in 2014,
primarily due to spillovers from the regional economic downturn.
Lower exports
to Russia and other CIS countries, weaker business and consumer
sentiment will
weigh on the economy. Downside risks remain and will be linked
to further
developments in the oil price, Russia and other trading
partners.
The lari depreciation will reduce Georgia's per capita GDP in US
dollar terms
from USD3,623 in 2014 to an estimated USD2,923 in 2015, a fall
of almost 20%,
leaving it over 30% below the 'BB' median. Lower per capita GDP
can accentuate
vulnerability to shocks and reduce debt tolerance.
Given the economic slowdown and the government's decision to
preserve investment
and social spending, we forecast the 2015 general government
deficit to reach
about 3.5% of GDP, with some risks of moderate fiscal slippage.
The high share
of foreign currency-denominated debt in Georgia (about 80%)
means that the
depreciation of the lari will push general government debt above
43% of GDP in
2015. Despite the high share of concessional or
near-concessional debt, debt
dynamics remain vulnerable to further exchange rate
developments.
The government has reiterated its determination to maintain its
fiscal stimulus,
primarily via the continuation of its ambitious investment
programme. However,
should revenue significantly underperform expectations, we
expect the government
to adopt corrective measures to maintain fiscal sustainability.
As a large share
of public investment is financed by international financial
institutions (IFIs)
and the near-term external redemption schedule is not heavy,
liquidity risks
should be contained.
Georgian banks do not run major short open current positions,
which will limit
direct devaluation losses. Foreign currency-deposit outflows
(adjusted for
exchange-rate changes) have been moderate and banks have
significant liquidity
cushions, partly because of stringent regulations. The economy
is highly
dollarised. Nonetheless, with over 60% of banks' loan portfolios
US-dollar
denominated, the fall of the lari could create asset-quality
pressures and a
slight decrease in regulatory capital ratios due to asset
inflation.
Georgia's 'BB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Georgia continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to economic
and structural
reforms, guided by a succession of IMF programmes, including a
three-year
standby arrangement signed in July 2014. Georgia has also signed
an Association
Agreement with the EU, which entails a Deep and Comprehensive
Free Trade Area.
Easier access to EU markets should help to boost Georgia's
attractiveness as an
investment location over the medium to long term. Georgia's
business environment
compares favourably with rating peers, as illustrated by the
World Bank's ease
of doing business indicators.
We expect FDI flows to remain robust, supported by IFIs but also
private
investors' appetite. Some large-scale infrastructure projects
could boost
investment over the coming years, notably in the railway, road,
energy and sea
transport sectors. However, the high import content of
investments limits their
short-term impact on growth. A recent reform of immigration
regulation appears
to have created difficulties for businesses, which already face
a shortage of
skilled labour. Amendments are expected in 2015 to lift these
difficulties.
Russia's decision to sign an integration treaty with the
breakaway regions of
South Ossetia and Abkhazia has sparked some protest from
Georgia, the US and the
EU, but so far has not derailed the slow and relative
normalisation of the
bilateral relationship.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Renewed pressure on reserves and the exchange rate, brought
about by a
worsening of the downturn affecting trading partners and
widening in the CAD.
- A departure from prudent fiscal and monetary policymaking.
- A further deterioration of the domestic or regional political
climate.
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- A revival of strong and sustainable GDP growth combined with
fiscal
discipline.
- A stabilisation of the net external debt ratio, accompanied by
export growth
and strong FDI inflows.
- A further and significant reduction in the dollarisation
ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch does not expect a significant worsening of the economic
downturn in Russia
and in major trading partners.
Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its medium-term
ambition to keep
fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP, stabilising the gross general
government debt
ratio below 40% of GDP.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
