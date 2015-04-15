(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings of PacWest
Bancorp (PACW), Pacific Western Bank and various trust preferred
securities
issued by PACW's subsidiaries on or about May 15, 2015, for
business reasons.
Fitch currently rates PacWest Bancorp, Pacific Western Bank and
the various
trust preferred securities as follows:
PacWest Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Pacific Western Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3'
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
First Community/CA Statutory Trust V, VI
Community (CA) Capital Statutory Trust II, III
First Community Bancorp/CA Statutory Trust VII
First California Capital Trust I
FCB Statutory Trust I
CapitalSource Trust Preferred Securities
--Trust preferred stock 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
the above
ratings.
Fitch's last rating action on PACW and its various subsidiaries
occurred on
April 7, 2015.
Contact:
John Bareiss
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
