CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Bank of America Corporation's (BAC)
reported first
quarter 2015 (1Q'15) earnings of $3.36 billion were improved,
according to Fitch
Ratings. The company's earnings improved relative to both the
sequential
quarter, which is typically seasonally slower, and the prior
year quarter, which
was marred by significant litigation charges.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which excluded DVA/FVA
adjustments and various
other gains/losses, amounted to a fully taxable equivalent
amount of $4.8
billion, or a 0.89% adjusted pre-tax return on ending assets.
Fitch views this
result favorably, and notes that it is some evidence of the
strength of BAC's
suite of franchises as well as management's efforts to reduce
costs and
streamline BAC's operations. Fitch would expect further
earnings improvements
over time, and notes that this may lead to some upward momentum
in BAC's ratings
over time.
BAC's total revenue of $21.2 billion was up relative to the
sequential quarter,
but down relative to the year-ago quarter. Revenue per business
line was
generally stable to modestly down. However, there was a strong
improvement in
BAC's mortgage banking income in the Consumer Banking segment.
BAC's Global Banking business net income was down sequentially
but up relative
to the year-ago quarter. Lower net interest income (NII) in
this segment as
well as lower investment banking fees were offset by lower
provision expense and
lower non-interest expenses both compared to the year-ago
quarter. Loan growth
in this segment improved modestly, with average loans up
slightly versus the
year-ago quarter. Fitch would expect additional loan growth to
help drive
results in this segment over time.
BAC's Global Markets business net income was seasonally up
relative to the
sequential quarter which was also marred by charges, but was
down relative to
the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline was due to
lower revenue from
Fixed Income Currency & Commodities (FICC) as well as lower
revenue from credit
and mortgage products, which was partially offset by higher
foreign exchange
(FX) and rates trading revenue due to higher market volatility.
However, since
BAC's macro (FX and rates) platform is not as large as other
market
participants, it could not fully offset the decline in FICC.
BAC's equities
revenue was relatively stable.
Expense reductions remain a high priority for BAC. Relative to
the year-ago
quarter, BAC's expenses were down even excluding the large
litigation charge
recorded in 1Q'14. This was due in part to continued headcount
optimization in
the core businesses as well as the Legacy Asset Servicing (LAS)
segment as well
as continued branch network rationalization. Fitch expects
management to
continue to pull these levers, among others, to streamline the
company's
operations, and notes this to be a key factor in helping to
improve BAC's
earnings power.
Asset quality metrics for BAC, as well as the rest of the
industry, continue to
improve and Fitch believes them to be at or near a cyclical
trough. Fitch would
expect some reversion in asset quality metrics over a
medium-term time horizon.
In addition, BAC's capital and liquidity metrics both improved
during the
quarter, which Fitch views positively from a credit perspective.
The company's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under
the standardized approach increased due 10.3% in 1Q'15 up from
10% in 4Q'14 due
to improved earnings, a lower deferred tax asset deduction, and
a benefit from
accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) amid the rally in
rates during the
quarter.
BAC's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the advanced
approaches was
10.1% in 1Q'15, though BAC has indicated that it may have to
modify some of its
credit models in order to gain approval to exit parallel run
from regulators,
which it estimates could reduce this ratio by approximately 100
basis points.
In addition, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage Ratio
(SLR), which was 6.3% at the holding company and 7.1% at the
primary bank
subsidiary as of 1Q'15.
