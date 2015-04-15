(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp continued to deliver good
performance in
the first quarter of 2015 (1Q'15) with a return on average
assets (ROAA) of
1.44% and a return on average equity (ROAE) of 14.1%. Fitch
considers these
results to be strong and believes them to be near the top of the
banking
industry, though also notes that these were modestly lower
performance numbers
than in the sequential or year-ago quarters.
Relative to the sequential quarter, this slight performance
decline was due to
revenue which was modestly lower than expense reductions as well
as a modestly
lower benefit from reserve releases. Relative to the year-ago
quarter, the
slight performance decline was due to expense growth outpacing
revenue growth,
and again a modestly lower benefit from reserve releases.
However, in Fitch's view, the main bright spot in USB's 1Q'15
earnings was its
loan growth. Relative to the year-ago quarter, total average
loans (excluding
covered loans) grew a strong 6.7%. This was driven by
commercial construction
and development lending partially offset by a slight contraction
in retail
leasing and residential mortgages. On a sequential basis, USB's
total average
loans (excluding covered loans) grew 1.3%.
In addition, USB also made solid new lending commitments during
1Q'15, including
$29 billion of new and renewed commercial and commercial real
estate
commitments. Fitch continues to note that it believes USB's
strong loan growth,
particularly compared to other large banking institutions, is
due to its cost
competitive advantages, which allow it to profitably lower loan
prices to win
new relationships and maintain renewal business.
During the quarter, USB continued to augment its low-cost
deposit franchise by
growing deposits by 6.4% (excluding the Charter One franchise
acquisition)
relative to the year-ago quarter, and by 1.1% on a linked
quarter basis. This
was accomplished with the rate paid on interest bearing
liabilities remaining
constant.
Due to pricing competition for loans in the marketplace as well
as the impact of
lower interest rates on the growing securities portfolio, USB's
net interest
margin (NIM) declined to 3.08%, down from 3.14% in the
sequential quarter and
3.35% in the year-ago quarter. Fitch would expect continued
margin compression
for USB, as well as the rest of the industry, until short-term
rates eventually
rise.
USB's total expenses declined relative to the sequential
quarter, but increased
by 4.8% from the year ago quarter due in part to employee
compensation and
benefits. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view the company's
efficiency ratio remains
strong at 53.4%.
Fitch notes that credit quality for USB continues to improve.
Fitch believes
that credit quality for USB, and the rest of the industry, is at
or near a
cyclical trough, and would expect some reversion in credit
metrics over a
medium-term time horizon. That said, it would also expect USB
to continue to
have much better credit performance than industry averages.
In Fitch's opinion USB's capital and liquidity position remain
sound. USB's
fully implemented Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio
under the
standardized approach was 9.2% at 1Q'15 and under the advanced
approaches was
11.8% at 1Q'15. Given the company's strong earnings
performance, Fitch
considers these capital ratios appropriate, even considering
that the company
returned 70% of 1Q,15 earnings to shareholders via dividends and
buybacks.
In addition, USB is in early compliance with both the Liquidity
Coverage Rule
(LCR) and the Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR).
