(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken no rating
action on PartnerRe
Ltd. (PRE) following EXOR S.p.A.'s (EXOR) announced proposal
yesterday to
acquire PRE for $130 per share in cash ($6.4 billion). A full
ratings list
follows at the end of this release.
PRE is reviewing EXOR's proposal to determine its merit relative
to PRE and
AXIS's definitive agreement to combine as a 100% stock merger of
equals, which
was previously announced on Jan. 26, 2015. At that time, Fitch
had placed PRE on
Rating Watch Negative. The Negative Watch reflects an increased
level of
near-term uncertainty for PRE, including the departure of PRE's
CEO Costas
Miranthis immediately following the merger announcement with
AXIS, and the
potential for other key PRE employees that are not expected to
be part of the
combined company to depart PRE before the merger.
As such, with its ownership put into play, Fitch has considered
PRE to be in a
more vulnerable competitive position. The EXOR proposal does not
lessen that
vulnerability in Fitch's opinion.
Thus, should PRE accept EXOR's offer, Fitch would likely
maintain PRE's ratings
on Negative Watch. Upon successful completion of an acquisition
of PRE by EXOR,
the ultimate resolution of the Watch would be dependent on Fitch
completing an
analysis of EXOR's credit quality and strategic plan for PRE.
Fitch does not
rate EXOR, and does not have comprehensive details on EXOR's
strategic
intentions.
However, if the transaction with AXIS closes as planned, as
previously
discussed, Fitch would likely affirm PRE's current ratings with
a Stable Rating
Outlook. The PRE-AXIS merger would create a larger global
specialty (re)insurer
with significant size and scale.
Fitch's PRE rating action commentary published on Jan 26, 2015
related to the
PRE-AXIS combination included the following rating
sensitivities:
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch could downgrade PRE's ratings should the merger with AXIS
fail to be
completed or should PRE experience a significant loss of
business, a departure
of key personnel or an increase in risk profile prior to the
closing of the
merger with AXIS.
Fitch would expect to affirm PRE's current ratings with a Stable
Rating Outlook
if the transaction with AXIS closes as expected.
Fitch currently rates PRE and its subsidiaries as follows
PartnerRe Ltd.
--IDR 'A+';
--$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities 'BBB+';
--$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.875% series F non-cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
securities 'BBB+';
--$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018
'A';
--$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 'A'.
Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd.
--IFS 'AA-'.
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Places PartnerRe on Watch Negative on AXIS Merger
Closing
Uncertainties' (Jan. 26, 2015);
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
