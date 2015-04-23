(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South
Korea-based Construction Guarantee's (CG) Insurer Financial
Strength rating
(IFS) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's view that CG continues to enjoy
strong government
support, as evidenced by CG's key role in the construction
industry and heavy
state involvement in its operations. The rating also considers
its solid capital
position relative to its business profile and its sound
liquidity position.
However, the company's business is concentrated in the domestic
construction
sector, which is highly correlated with the economy.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CG will
maintain its
healthy financial fundamentals, based on the company's prudent
management
approach.
CG's guarantee premiums written to total equity was below 0.5x
at end-2014,
indicating a sound capital buffer for its business profile. CG
operates under a
regulatory capital regime that is modelled after the Basel II
capital framework.
Its regulatory capital ratio was 323.5% at end-2014 and 316.6%
at end-2013, well
in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%, which provides a
deep cushion for
its potentially volatile business portfolio. Based on unaudited
statistics,
pre-tax return on assets for 2014 amounted to 3.2% (2013: 2.6%).
CG faces the challenge of managing risks inherent within its
cyclical niche
business. The company is also subject to South Korea's economic
cycles in view
of its limited business and geographical diversification. CG
plans to gradually
diversify overseas to support the construction activities of
Korean companies
abroad.
CG is a cooperative established in October 1963 to promote the
growth and
development of the construction industry by offering financing
and guarantee
insurance services to its members. CG is governed and regulated
by the Ministry
of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs and must obtain prior
approval from the
ministry on various operational activities. It sources its
business solely from
the South Korean market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for an upgrade are the prudent risk management of
its business
concentration in the construction sector and a diversification
from the
industry, while maintaining its sound financial fundamentals,
including a
consistently solid capital buffer to support domestic and
overseas business
growth. Conversely, key triggers for a downgrade include a
significant
deterioration in the credit profile, for example with its
guarantee premiums
written to equity consistently at above 2x.
