LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) The UK Conservative Party's
announcement that it would
offer 1.3 million tenants of registered housing providers (RPs)
the right to buy
their home at the same discounts as those available for council
tenants could
add to pressure on RPs' financial flexibility, Fitch Ratings
says.
Right-to-buy (RTB) schemes since the 1980s have allowed
qualifying
local-authority tenants the right to purchase their home at a
discount to the
market value, provided they satisfy specific criteria. In some
cases, these
schemes also exist for RP tenants in the form of the 'right to
acquire' (RTA)
properties built or acquired by housing associations with public
funds.
Currently, around 800,000 RP tenants are eligible for RTA.
Historically,
completed RTB and RTA transactions have accounted for less than
2% of RPs'
social housing portfolios per year, and the pace of sales has
tended to decrease
in recent years.
It is too early to quantify the potential impact of the proposed
extension to
all housing association tenants as it is difficult to predict
the number of
tenants who would want to buy their homes at the larger
discounts that would be
available. The discounts available for council house tenants are
currently up to
GBP 77,900 in England and GBP 103,700 in London, which could
encourage take up
(as was the case when discounts on council houses were
increased). Scotland and
Wales are not affected.
If the proposed extension materialises following the UK general
election and the
pace of sales accelerated, RPs' borrowing capacity could be
constrained as the
their balance sheets would weaken and the value of their
available housing
assets pledged for borrowings would decrease.
This would constrain the RPs' overall capacity to borrow even
though the need
for social housing is high due to strong demand across the
country. The
reduction in the available security could also lead to higher
borrowing costs.
Beyond depleting the RPs' rent-generating asset base, the RTA
extension could
affect RPs' future capital revenues. As the envisaged discounts
on the property
price are significantly larger than the current discounts -
which range between
GBP9,000 and GBP16,000 - this may substantially reduce RPs'
capital revenue on
assets that could otherwise have been sold at close to market
prices.
The discounted sales would add to the existing expansion of
asset sales in total
RP revenues, including 'staircasing' sales of shared ownership
properties, sales
of tenanted stock to other RPs, sales of void properties, and
sales of
non-housing fixed assets. This is because RPs are seeking to
cross-subsidise the
development of properties for social housing rent through the
surplus generated
by outright sales and other asset sales. Surpluses on the sale
of RPs' fixed
assets increased by 35% in 2014. As a result, RPs are
increasingly exposed to
development and property market risks.
The envisaged extension could lower the RPs' cash flow
predictability. Fitch's
standalone assessment of each RP takes into account, inter alia,
the strong
quality of its cash flow, through indirect and direct
government-supported
funding for social housing. Decreasing numbers of social housing
units would
lead to a fall in RPs' share of social housing revenue. This
could put pressure
on some ratings, as RPs with a high level of operating earnings
from social
housing generally have higher ratings than those with a high
proportion of
revenue coming from more volatile housing development or other
non-social
housing activities.
The RP sector is financially robust and has coped well with
recent changes in
regulation. If implemented, the extension would create
additional challenges for
RPs in managing their asset cover. While the overall impact
would depend on the
pace and depth of take-up, we would monitor the response of RP
management in
adapting their business and borrowing plans to these potential
new risks.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
