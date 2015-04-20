(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned initial
'BBB+' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to Corporacion Financiera Colombiana S.A.
(Corficolombiana). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Corficolombiana's ratings reflect the potential support it would
receive from
its main shareholder, Banco de Bogota, should it be required. In
Fitch's
opinion, Corficolombiana's long-term equity investments and
active treasury
activity make it a core part of Banco de Bogota and the wider
Grupo Aval
businesses. As such, the entity allows Colombia's largest
financial conglomerate
to have a foothold in the real sector and a key gauge in the
local capital
market.
Corficolombiana is an investment holding company that controls
or holds
significant interests in various companies in Colombia and
abroad. Its
investments are largely concentrated in the gas, energy and
mining sectors (54%
of its dividend flows at December 2014), and in infrastructure
(34%). In
addition, Corficolombiana has invested in agribusiness and
hospitality, but
these activities do not produce significant dividends yet as
they are in the
investment/growth phase.
As a market maker in the local capital markets, Corficolombiana
has an important
treasury activity that can, at times, use close to 50% of the
entity's balance
sheet. Treasury investments are in the form of fixed income
securities from the
government and Colombia's top issuers. Corficolombiana has a
conservative
investment policy and ranks as one of the most active players in
the secondary
market and liquidity operations.
The entity's equity investment policy is focused on low risk,
consistent
dividend generating companies. Corficolombiana invests for the
long term.
Accordingly, its investment portfolio includes utility companies
(gas, energy)
and road concessions. Future growth is expected to come mostly
from the
infrastructure sector as the country launches an ambitious
infrastructure plan
for the next few years.
Given the nature and level of maturity of its investments,
Corficolombiana's
performance has been consistent and its profitability remains
sound with very
little volatility. Stable, recurrent revenues, a nimble
operating structure,
adequate access to funding and very low risk assets contribute
to limit costs
and underpin the entity's performance. In addition, the
company's leverage is
quite moderate as its equity to assets ratio remains
consistently around 40%.
Funding for Corficolombiana's treasury operations comes from
institutional
investors and the local capital markets while the equity
portfolio is largely
funded by its own equity. Accordingly, funding is concentrated
but has shown
remarkable stability that reflects the entity's long track
record in the capital
markets and, the clout of Banco de Bogota and Grupo Aval.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Corficolombiana's ratings generally should move in line with
those of Banco de
Bogota. Should Fitch's assessment of the importance of
Corficolombiana to its
main shareholder change, its ratings could be affected
negatively.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'F2';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'F2';
--Support Rating '2';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term Rating 'F1+(col)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+ 57 1 307-8150
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'
(March 20, 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.