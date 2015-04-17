(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Agricola's
(Agricola) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bb+' following Fitch's peer review of El Salvador's
largest banks.
Agricola's Rating Outlook on the long-term IDR remains Negative.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
AGRICOLA'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, National Ratings and
Support
Agricola's IDR is driven by its VR. Despite the challenging
operating
environment, Agricola's robust capitalization and an ample and
diversified
deposit base highly influence its ratings. The ratings also
consider Agricola's
strong franchise, sound and stable profitability and good asset
quality.
Additionally, the bank's performance has shown a proven
resilience to downturns
in economic cycles.
Agricola's IDR is currently constrained by the Country Ceiling
and, together
with its VR, remains two notches above El Salvador's Sovereign
Rating. Fitch
believes there is a close link between bank and sovereign credit
risk (and
therefore ratings), and it is exceptional for banks to be rated
above their
domestic sovereign.
Notably, in the absence of a strong stand alone performance,
Agricola's IDRs
would remain at the same level given the support it would
receive from its
parent, Bancolombia (rated 'BBB'/Positive Outlook by Fitch),
should it be
required. This is reflected on Agricola's support rating of '3',
indicating a
moderate probability of support. In Fitch's opinion, Agricola
provides a
meaningful and recurring share of revenues to its parent and is
an important
subsidiary for Bancolombia's growth and diversification in
Central America.
Agricola continues exhibiting a robust capital base benefited
from a low balance
sheet growth and sound profitability, over the past five years.
This has been
reflected in the bank's Fitch Core Capital which has surpassed
18% of risk
weighted assets over the same period. In Fitch's view,
Agricola's overall
loss-absorption capacity will remain sound and above that of its
peers over the
medium term.
The bank's large customer base is reflected in its diversified
and stable
funding derived from its dominant market position and large
network of service
points. This is also reflected in the bank's low and relatively
stable
concentration of the 20 largest depositors and a relatively
stable and balanced
deposits mix.
The bank's sound operating profitability has been higher than
the system average
over the past five years, although slightly lower than the peak
reached in the
year 2011. Agricola's financial results are leveraged by stable
and relatively
low credit-risk costs, outstanding operating efficiency, and
lower than average
funding costs.
The bank's return on assets (2014: 2.2%) was affected by
slightly higher funding
costs and operating expenses. The bank's a conservative approach
to lending, the
permanent charge-off policy and good collection procedures
result in solid and
improving loan quality indicators. Agricola has maintained a
robust and
comfortable cushion of reserves as it has fully reserved loans
30-plus days
overdue. Agricola's loan concentration, however, remains
relatively high.
AGRICOLA'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR, National Ratings and
Support
The Negative Outlook for Agricola's IDR reflects that an
eventual downgrade of
El Salvador's sovereign rating ('BB-'/Negative Outlook) could
result in a lower
country ceiling ('BB+'). This would, in turn, lead to a
downgrade of Agricola's
IDRs and VR. If the sovereign ratings are eventually affirmed at
'BB-' and the
Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative, it is highly
likely that
Agricola's IDR would also be affirmed with a Stable Outlook. A
sharp decrease in
Agricola's profitability and capitalization levels could, in
turn, move the
bank's VR downward.
Agricola's national ratings would not be affected should El
Salvador's sovereign
and country ceiling be downgraded as its relative strength in
the local market
remains unchanged.
The support rating is sensitive to a change in Bancolombia's
ability or
propensity to provide support to Agricola.
INVERSIONES FINANCIERAS BANCO AGRICOLA'S KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES -
National Ratings
Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola (IFBA)'s national ratings
are aligned
with Agricola's national ratings as the bank represents around
99% of total
assets and earnings. Changes in IFBA's ratings would mirror
those of Agricola.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agricola S.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support at '3';
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior Unsecured Debt Long-term Rating at 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior Secured Debt Long-term Rating at 'AAA(slv)'.
Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola S.A.
--Long-term National Rating at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National Rating at 'F1+(slv)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
Col. Escalon. San Salvador, El Salvador
Francesca Cedrola (Primary Analyst, IFBA)
Analyst
+503 2516 6611
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
and
'www.fitchcentroamerica.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
