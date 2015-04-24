(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Moscow
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB+' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B'. The
agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating
at 'AA(rus)'
with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Moscow Region's still sound, albeit
declining, budgetary
performance, low debt, strong liquidity and wealth and economic
indicators above
the national median. The ratings also factor in stagnating tax
revenues amid
national economic downturn, a moderate deficit driven by
increasing capex, and
an extensive public sector with high contingent risk to the
region's budget.
Fitch forecasts the region will record a sound operating balance
at 8%-10% of
operating revenue (2014: 7.5%) in the medium term, allowing for
strong coverage
interest expenses of 3.5x (2014: 5.6x) despite increasing
funding costs. In
2014, the region's operating margin declined to 7.5% from 10% a
year earlier, as
increased social responsibilities caused operating expenditure
growth to outpace
that of operating revenue.
Fitch expects Moscow Region's budget deficit to widen towards 5%
of total
revenue (2014: 1.5%) as the region continues its investment in
infrastructure
and maintains capex at an average 15% of total expenditure in
2015-2017 (2014:
14%). A significant 95% of the capex will be funded by the
region's strong
current balance, capital revenue and cash reserves.
Given the region's strong self-financing capacity, Fitch expects
direct risk to
stabilise at about 30% of current revenue (2014: 30.5%) in the
medium term. At
end-March 2015, debt consisted of RUB64.1bn of three- to
five-year bank loans
and RUB38.7bn of budget loans due in 2015-2017. In 2014, Moscow
Region drew down
all open credit lines and accumulated RUB60.7bn cash on its
account at end-2014.
High cash reserves covered about 60% of the region's outstanding
debt.
Moscow Region places its temporarily free liquidity in deposits,
whose high
interest income provides additional revenue to the budget. In
2014, financial
revenue amounted to RUB1.1bn, which covered about 25% of
interest expenses paid
by the region.
The region's medium-term refinancing pressure is low. For
2015-2016 it needs to
repay RUB26.8bn of budget loans. Refinancing peaks in 2017-2018
when all its
bank loans (62% of total debt stock) mature. Fitch does not
expect the region to
have any problem with debt refinancing and forecasts that a
portion of budget
loans due in 2015 will be rolled over by the federal government.
Moscow Region directly and indirectly controls an extensive
public sector,
consisting of more than 100 companies. This creates additional
contingent risk
for the regional budget and puts pressure on budget expenditure
through
administrative expenses and subsidies. However, Fitch does not
consider risk
from the sector to be significant due to the large size of the
region's budget
and prudent debt management.
The region has a well-diversified economy based on services and
processing
industries. The region's proximity to the City of Moscow
supports its wealth and
economic indicators above the national median. In 2013, GRP per
capita was 37%
above the national median and in December 2014 average salary
was 54% over the
national median. Fitch forecasts 4.5% contraction of national
GDP in 2015, and
believes the region will also face a slowdown of activity
although its economic
indicators should remain strong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely given the pressure on the sovereign's
IDRs
(BBB-/Negative). However, restoration of the operating margin to
the historical
high of above 15%, accompanied by sound debt metrics with direct
risk-to-current
balance at below the average debt maturity profile, could lead
to an upgrade.
A sharp growth of direct risk to above 50% of current revenue,
coupled with
deterioration of operating performance resulting in weak debt
coverage, could
lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
