MOSCOW/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Ukrainian City of
Kharkov's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'CC',
Long-term local currency IDR at 'CCC' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'C'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-term
rating at 'A+(ukr)'
with a Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The city's ratings are constrained by the ratings of Ukraine
(CC/C). The
affirmation reflects Kharkov's exposure to adverse national
macro-economic
environment and the weakened institutional framework in Ukraine.
The ratings
also factor in the city's satisfactory budgetary performance and
low debt.
Fitch expects that the city's operating performance will be
under pressure in
the medium term influenced by the shrinking national economy.
Operating
expenditure is fuelled by accelerating inflation (Fitch
forecasts 26% in 2015)
and easing tariff regulation of utility services. Fitch
estimates that Ukraine's
GDP contracted 7.5% yoy in 2014 and expects a further 5% decline
in 2015. In
Fitch's view, Ukraine's ability to support Kharkov is low given
its weak public
finance.
Kharkov's direct debt declined to 6% of current revenue at
end-2014 from 8.4% in
2013, due to the repayment of a domestic bond in December 2014.
At April 2015,
the city's outstanding debt was UAH294m due 30 April 2015.
Kharkov intends to
repay only about 40% of the maturing debt (UAH109.2m) by this
date.
Fitch expects that the remainder will be rolled over following
the city's
negotiation with its creditor, the state Ukreximbank (C/C). The
agency views
this loan as quasi-market debt due to the state ownership of the
lender, and
because the loan was contracted by the city under the
preparation for the Euro
2012 football championship in Ukraine.
Fitch expects that Kharkov will not take on new borrowing in the
medium term
given its still satisfactory budgetary performance and adequate
liquidity.
Kharkov has accumulated high cash reserves, of UAH459m at
end-2014, which cover
the city's outstanding debt by 1.6x.
In 2014, Kharkov recorded a sound operating balance at 9.8% of
operating revenue
(2013: 15.3%) and moderate deficit of 4.4% after two years of
surplus.
Nevertheless the city's budgetary performance is exposed to
substantial
uncertainty over the development of the national economy and
potential changes
in the state fiscal policy under the structural reforms
undertaken by the new
government.
The amount of the city's contingent liabilities (UAH416m at
end-2014) exceeds
its direct debt and may put pressure on the budget, particularly
as major public
sector entities are loss-making and depend on subsidies to
sustain operations.
Fitch expects the contingent liabilities should not jeopardise
the city's budget
as they currently account for less than 10% of the city's
current revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Ukraine's IDRs would lead to a corresponding
action on the city's
IDRs. In the absence of a sovereign downgrade, significant
deterioration of the
city's credit profile could also lead to negative rating action.
A sovereign upgrade could be reflected by Kharkov's ratings
provided that the
city maintains a stable budgetary performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
