(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russia-based Home Credit &
Finance Bank's (HCFB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'B+' from 'BB-'
and its Kazakhstan-based subsidiary SB JSC Home Credit and
Finance Bank (HCK) to
'B' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Negative for HCFB and Stable for
HCK.
The agency has also placed the 'B' Long-term IDRs of Russian
Standard Bank (RSB)
and Orient Express Bank (OEB) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs) AND NATIONAL
RATINGS (HCFB
RSB and OEB)
The rating actions reflect the banks' weakening credit profiles
amid negative
trends in the operating environment.
The core consumer finance business of all three banks' has been
loss-making
since at least mid-2014 due to further credit losses, resulting
in gradual
capital erosion. The magnitude of bottom-line losses increased
in 1Q15, due to
higher funding costs for the sector after the Central Bank of
Russia (CBR) rate
hike in December 2014, and may increase further due to asset
quality risks
stemming from rouble devaluation, increased inflation, a fall in
people's real
incomes and rising unemployment.
Sector loan growth prospects are sluggish due to capital
constraints at most
banks and limited inflows of less leveraged clients with an at
least moderate
credit risk profile. Fitch expects unsecured retail lending in
Russia to fall
10% in 2015.
The RWN on RSB's and OEB's ratings reflects the weak core
regulatory
capitalisation as reflected by their regulatory Tier 1 (N1.2)
ratios of,
respectively, 6.4% at end-2014 and 6.7% at end-1Q15, which were
only marginally
above the regulatory minimum of 6%. The RWN also reflects the
currently
loss-making performance, which if continues at this pace and not
reversed and/or
alleviated by capital injections, puts the banks at risk of
breaching regulatory
capital ratios by end-1H15, according to Fitch estimates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HCFB
HCFB posted a RUB4.5bn (8.7% of average equity) loss in its IFRS
accounts for
2014, which was mainly a function of larger credit losses
(calculated as loans
90 days overdue originated in the period divided by average
performing loans),
which reached a high 23% in 2014, up from 17% in 2013. Although
they fell
slightly to 22% in 4Q14 from 25% in 3Q14, this was still
substantially above
Fitch-estimated break-even level of 16%. We do not expect any
near-term
improvements in asset quality, as management's efforts to shift
lending focus to
somewhat lower-risk clients may be largely offset by negative
trends in the
operating environment.
Losses widened in 1Q15, with the bank losing around 13% of its
equity, according
to local accounts, and its regulatory Tier 1 and Total capital
ratios falling
to, respectively 8.4% and 13.9%, from 9.4% and 15% at end-2014.
However, they
still offer moderate headroom for potential further erosion.
HCFB's IFRS capital
buffer is stronger (Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 15.5% at
end-2014),
reflecting punitive risk-weighting of high-margin retail loans
in regulatory
accounts.
Funding and liquidity is a rating strength. Refinancing
requirements for 2015
are limited to a moderate 9% of end-2014 liabilities) while
liquidity buffer is
sufficient to withstand a 12.5% deposit outflow after all
refinancing needs are
met. Additional liquidity could be sourced from the bank's
rapidly amortising
loan book.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
bank's credit profile
will be under pressure from the challenging operating
environment. The ratings
could be downgraded further if HCFB's capital position
deteriorates
significantly as a result of its performance continuing to
weaken. They could
stabilise at the current levels if gradual stabilisation of the
operating
environment results in improvements in asset quality,
profitability and capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - OEB
OEB's asset quality weakened sharply with credit losses reaching
27% in 2014
(17% in 2013), while pre-impairment profit allowed the bank to
absorb only 18%
of the losses (2013: 16%). As a result, OEB reported a large
RUB10.7bn loss (40%
of end-2013 equity) in 2014 IFRS accounts, putting additional
pressure on its
already moderate capitalisation (FCC ratio fell to 7.8% at
end-2014 from 13% at
end-2013). Based on regulatory accounts the bank posted a
further RUB5.7bn loss
in 1Q15 (RUB2.8bn in 2014).
Fitch does not expect a recovery in asset quality and hence the
bank will likely
remain significantly loss-making for the rest of 2015, requiring
capital support
in order not to breach regulatory capital ratios.
Funding and liquidity is of limited risk due to modest
refinancing needs
(RUB11bn in 2015) and a reasonable liquidity buffer (RUB34bn at
end-February
2015).
According to management, OEB expects to receive fresh equity
from its
shareholders by end-May 2015. The RWN will be resolved once
there is more
clarity with regard to the timing and amount of the potential
equity injection.
Depending on the sufficiency of support relative to the bank's
performance, the
ratings could be affirmed or downgraded, possibly by more than
one notch, if no
or insufficient capital is received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - RSB
RSB has not yet prepared IFRS accounts for 2014 (these are
planned for
publication in the coming weeks), but Fitch estimates credit
losses to have
exceeded 20% of average performing loans, (20% in 1H14), based
on the bank's
regulatory filing. This should result in 2H14 losses being at
least as large as
the RUB4.8bn reported in 1H14 and, consequently, RSB's FCC
ratio, which was
already a thin 4.4% at end-1H14, declining even further.
In 1Q15 regulatory accounts RSB posted a further large RUB6.5bn
loss, although
only about RUB3bn of this was related to core activities, while
the rest was
RUB2bn due to currency translation and around RUB1bn of fees
paid to
subordinated bondholders for extending the bonds' maturity. This
resulted in its
regulatory tier 1 (N1.2) capital ratio approaching the minimum
threshold.
Performance may get a boost from a significant portfolio of
securities (RUB170bn
or 42% of assets at end-February 2015), some of which the bank
has purchased
recently, potentially in anticipation of a CBR rate cut.
However, due to most
of the securities being classified as held-to-maturity it is
difficult to
estimate the potential impact, as well as whether this will be
sufficient to
offset likely losses from core activities.
Refinancing needs for 2015 are significant, including a large
USD400m eurobond
put option in July 2015. However, RSB maintains a sizeable
liquidity buffer
against these repayments. Fitch estimates that net of wholesale
funding
repayments RSB's liquidity buffer is sufficient to withstand a
13% fall in
customer funding.
The RWN on RSB's ratings will be resolved with a downgrade if
(i) RSB's 2014
IFRS accounts confirm a significant further weakening of
performance/asset
quality; or (ii) the bank's capital is not strengthened by an
earnings boost
(potentially stemming from securities revaluation) and/or by an
equity injection
in the next couple of months. Conversely, performance
improvement and/or
sufficient recapitalisation may result in RSB's ratings being
affirmed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HCK
The downgrade of HCK's IDRs and National rating follows the
downgrade of the
parent, HCFB. In Fitch's view a one-notch difference between the
ratings of the
two banks is appropriate and reflects the cross-border nature of
the
parent-subsidiary relationship and uncertainty regarding the
performance of the
unsecured consumer finance market in Kazakhstan and the
strategic importance of
the subsidiary for HCFB over the longer-term.
At the same time Fitch continues to view HCFB's propensity to
support HCK as
high given the importance of the subsidiary to date (the latter
remained
profitable in 2014 while the parent reported significant
losses), HCK's moderate
size (around 10% of HCFB's assets at end-2014), HCFB's full
ownership, common
branding and reputational risk for HCFB and broader group in
case of HCK's
default.
HCK's VR of 'b' is constrained by the bank's exposure to a
potentially highly
volatile unsecured consumer finance market in Kazakhstan and a
weak funding
profile. The latter is reflected in its dependence on the
parent's facilities
(30% of end-2014 liabilities) and high depositor concentrations
(the largest two
accounted for 16% of liabilities). The rating positively
considers HCK's
reasonable (given high margins) asset quality so far, with
credit losses at 15%
of average performing loans in 2014, slightly up from 13% in
2013. Net
profitability is strong (ROAA of 7% in 2014, down from 12% in
2013), supporting
capitalisation (FCC ratio of 25% at end-2014).
HCK's Long-term IDRs and National rating are currently
underpinned by the bank's
standalone strength and will move in tandem with the bank's VR.
A track record
of reasonable performance supported by a more diversified
funding base would be
positive for the standalone profile. A significant deterioration
of the
operating environment in Kazakhstan, or weaker performance of
the loan book
diminishing HCK's ability to absorb further losses would be
negative and could
lead to downward pressure on the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HCFB'S, RSB'S AND OEB'S SUPPORT RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, RSB and OEB reflect Fitch's
view that support
from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The
Support Ratings
and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect that
support from the
Russian authorities, although possible (particularly in the form
of regulatory
forbearance) given the banks' increased deposit franchises, also
cannot be
relied upon due to the banks' still small size and lack of
overall systemic
importance. Accordingly, the banks' IDRs are based on their
intrinsic financial
strength, as reflected by their VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR
UNSECURED AND
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their
Long-term IDRs and
National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's
view of average
recovery prospects, in case of default. The subordinated debt
ratings of HCFB
and RSB are notched off their VRs (the banks' VRs are in line
with their IDRs)
once, in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these
instruments.
Changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs and National Ratings would
likely impact
the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. Debt
ratings could
also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the
proportion of
retail deposits in the banks' liabilities, resulting in greater
subordination of
bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail
depositors rank
above those of other senior unsecured creditors.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCFB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B+'
from 'BB-';
Outlooks Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA) Long-term
rating: downgraded to
'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR5'
RSB:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; placed on Rating
Watch Negative
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB-(rus)'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Viability Rating: 'b'; placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Russian Standard
Finance SA)
'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'; placed on Rating Watch Negative
Subordinated debt (issued by Russian Standard Finance SA)
Long-term rating:
'B-', Recovery Rating 'RR5'; placed on Rating Watch Negative
OEB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; placed on Rating
Watch Negative
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
Viability Rating: 'b'; placed on Rating Watch Negative
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: 'B', Recovery Rating
'RR4'; placed on
Rating Watch Negative
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)';
placed on Rating
Watch Negative
HCK
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B'
from 'B+'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: downgraded to 'BB+ (kaz)' from 'BBB
(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B' from
'B+', Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating: downgraded to
'BB+ (kaz)' from
'BBB (kaz)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Dmitri Vasiliev (HCFB, RSB, OEB)
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya St.,
Moscow 115054
Roman Kornev (HCK)
Director
+7 495 956 70 16
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9978
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria ', dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
