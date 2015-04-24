(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Republic of Khakassia - Rating
Action Report
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Russian Republic
of Khakassia's Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also
affirmed the
republic's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' and Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
Fitch expects the republic's operating balance will remain
insufficient to cover
interest expenses in 2015-2017, due to growing direct risk and
increased funding
costs. Khakassia recorded further deterioration in its operating
balance in
2014, which declined to below zero from a modest 4% of operating
revenue a year
earlier. Increased social responsibilities in 2014 led to a
substantial 15%
growth of operating expenditure, outpacing a 10% increase in
operating revenue.
Fitch assumes the republic's operating balance will be around
2%-4% over the
medium term. This will be supported by a moderate expansion of
the tax base,
driven by growth of electricity output and higher profits at
export-oriented top
taxpayers buoyed by a weaker rouble. However, this positive
development may be
offset by the national economic downturn.
Fitch expects that Khakassia's direct risk will grow to 80% of
current revenue
by end-2017, from 61% in 2014, driven by an on-going budget
deficit of about 10%
of total revenue. Direct risk increased above Fitch's
expectation in 2014 to
RUB10.7bn (end-2013: RUB7.9bn), due to weaker budgetary
performance.
The republic of Khakassia's ratings also reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
The republic's direct risk structure is well diversified and
composed of 46%
bond issues, 31% budget loans and 23% bank loans at 1 April
2015. The maturity
profile is smooth and stretches until 2020. In 2015, Khakassia
faces RUB4.5bn of
maturing debt, or 36% of its direct risk as of 1 April 2015.
Fitch expects that the federal government will provide
refinancing support to
the region and will roll over RUB0.5bn of maturing budget loans
plus make
available at least RUB0.9bn budget loans to refinance market
debt due in 2015.
The remaining borrowing needs will be funded by RUB1.9bn open
credit lines and
new market debt that will likely be contracted at higher
interest rates and
raise interest expenses.
Khakassia's economic profile is sound with wealth metrics in
line with the
national median. Gross regional product per capita was 102% of
the national
median in 2013 and average salary was 117% of the national
median in December
2014. However, the tax base is concentrated in a few companies
in the mining,
non-ferrous metallurgy and hydro-power generation sectors. The
10 largest
taxpayers contributed 44.5% to the republic's tax revenue in
2014 (2013: 43.6%).
Taxes provided 71% of operating revenue in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The inability to restore a positive current balance and to
narrow the deficit to
below 10% of total revenue could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 299 134
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.