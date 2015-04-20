(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Qatar-based
Barwa Bank
Q.S.C. (Barwa) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'
with a Stable
Outlook and Short-term IDR of 'F1'. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Barwa's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation of support from the Qatari authorities for domestic
banks in case of
need. Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities
reflects Qatar's
strong ability to provide support to Barwa, as indicated by its
rating, combined
with Fitch's belief that there would be a strong willingness to
do so. The
latter is based on a history of sovereign support including
recent years'
measures to boost capital as well as asset purchases. Additional
supportive
actions taken by the Qatari authorities included direct asset
purchases (both
loans and equities) in 2009. The sovereign's capacity to support
the banking
system is sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going
revenues, mostly
from its hydrocarbon production.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
Qatari authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely
support to Barwa. At
present Fitch considers the likelihood of any change to be
small.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
All Qatari banks' VRs benefit from a stable and supportive
operating
environment, with the government's significant capital
investment program
driving rapid GDP growth and creating lending opportunities for
domestic banks.
The main drivers of Barwa's VR are the company's profile and its
risk appetite.
The former benefits from the bank's solid ties to the Qatari
government, as a
result of the 54% ownership stake held by various government
entities, which
helps to generate a significant flow of government business,
both on the
financing and the funding side. Despite the bank's focus on the
Qatar government
and government related entities for growth, its risk appetite is
constrained by
the bank's still small size and franchise and the consequent
concentration on
both sides of the balance sheet. Fitch notes that while
concentration levels are
above those of most peers, they are somewhat mitigated by the
fact that
concentrations are largely to government related business. We
expect the bank's
franchise to strengthen and concentrations to lessen as it
continues its growth.
Barwa's strong ability to generate profits also supports the VR,
and we expect
profitability to improve. Asset quality is sound and the cost of
risk is low.
Capital ratios are currently among the best in the sector; and
help mitigate the
higher than average concentrations. Fitch expects capital ratios
to weaken with
the bank's asset growth, but to remain sound. Liquidity is sound
but funding is
very highly concentrated, more so than for peers, although Barwa
is reducing
concentration and focuses on improving its asset / liability
matching.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Continued growth while maintaining prudent risk standards and
sound asset
quality should diversify the loan book and strengthen the bank's
franchise and
could lead to an upgrade of the VR.
A material deterioration of asset quality could lead to downward
pressure on the
VR. In addition as indicated above, Fitch expects capitalization
to weaken
somewhat but if capital levels were not maintained at a level
sufficient to
support stated growth plans and adequately mitigate
concentration and other
risks, this could lead to downward pressure on the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Barwa Bank Q.S.C.
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'A+'
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb-'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
