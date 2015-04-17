(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) New and ongoing anticorruption
investigations have
created a more intense litigation environment that could add
headwinds to
Brazil's banks over the near term, says Fitch Ratings.
The new investigations cast further uncertainty on the already
established Lava
Jato investigations involving Petrobras and several of Brazil's
largest
corporations, and the long-running savings account class action
suits related to
economic plans of the 1990s, which are still pending a final
decision from
Brazil's Supreme Federal Court. (Previous Fitch commentary on
the savings
account cases can be found <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/detail.cfm?pr_id=83
1459"> here. )
The most recent investigation to strike Brazil is a large
corruption
investigation regarding tax evasion crimes and bribes paid to
Brazil's tax
appeal board, or CARF. A number of large corporate issuers and
some of the
largest Brazilian private banks have been rumored to be involved
in hiring
consultants and law firms accused of making payoffs to board
officials in
exchange for favorable decisions from CARF on tax disputes. The
investigations
are still in their initial stages and there is limited
information on the extent
to which specific institutions are being and could be directly
implicated. All
the banks noted by the press as under investigation have denied
wrongdoing and
have yet to even acknowledge being formally investigated thus
far.
It is too early to determine the ultimate impact of this new
investigation for
banks in Brazil. In most of the cases, the risk is the reversal
of a favorable
decision made by CARF on banks' tax disputes. In most cases, tax
dispute
reversals would not likely be material credit negatives for the
banks. However,
the burdensome and lengthy legal process in Brazil could prolong
these disputes
for years, adding operational costs.
On a positive note, Brazil's latest anti-corruption law (law
number
12.846/2013), enacted in March 2015, is establishing a more
aggressive tone for
enforcement actions. The law is applicable only for corruption
crimes committed
since 2014, and should bring more strict corporate governance
for banks and
corporations in Brazil, as the law raises the penalties and the
personal
liability of executives involved in corruption schemes. A number
of incentives
for companies that collaborate with corruption investigations
and heavy
financial penalties for companies liable for involvement in
corruption schemes
should also help discourage corrupt practices.
The newest law's primary distinction is its definition of
punishment and signs
that its enforcement will be strictly applied. The law outlines
that an entity
can be punished by paying fines ranging from 0.1% to 20.0% of
its gross
revenues, depending on the severity of the infraction.
Fitch believes that the anticorruption law, if implemented
effectively along
with more robust corporate governance practices, is a long-term
positive for the
Brazilian banking system.
Overall, if a bank's involvement in a corruption scheme is
proven, it could
cause serious reputational damage to the franchise and lead to
risk aversion
from investors and clients, ultimately resulting in pressure on
its ratings.
Brazil's strong regulatory framework, active supervision by the
Brazilian
Central Bank and the implementation of Basel III requirements
are factors that
should help Brazilian banks absorb any financial burden stemming
from this
potential risk. Other possible outcomes include strengthening of
operational
risk, compliance and internal controls.
