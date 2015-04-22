(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
COREALCREDIT BANK
AG's (COREALCREDIT; BBB+/Stable/F2) mortgage Pfandbriefe 'AA'
rating on Rating
Watch Positive (RWP).
The rating action follows Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal,
A-/Negative/F1) announcement
to integrate COREALCREDIT's operative banking business,
including the covered
bond programmes, into Aareal. The integration, which is
scheduled to be legally
completed by the end of 1H15, will lead to an immediate merger
between Aareal's
and COREALCREDIT's mortgage Pfandbrief programmes as well as
between Aareal's
and COREALCREDIT's public sector Pfandbrief programmes.
Fitch does not expect any rating impact on the 'AAA' rating of
Aareal's mortgage
and public sector Pfandbriefe from the planned merger. Fitch
does not rate
COREALCREDIT's public sector Pfandbriefe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWP on COREALCREDIT's mortgage Pfandbriefe reflects the
rating upgrade
potential following the merger of the two mortgage Pfandbrief
programmes. Upon
completion of the merger, COREALCREDIT's and Aareal's
outstanding mortgage
Pfandbriefe will be secured jointly by one cover pool.
The RWP will be resolved following the completion of the
announced integration.
Once COREALCREDIT's mortgage Pfandbriefe become part of Aareal's
mortgage
Pfandbrief programme, they will be rated at the same level as
the existing
Aareal's mortgage Pfandbriefe. Fitch will subsequently withdraw
COREALCREDIT's
mortgage Pfandbrief rating.
The merger of COREALCREDIT's and Aareal's mortgage and public
sector Pfandbrief
programme respectively has no rating impact on Aareal's
'AAA'-rated mortgage and
public sector Pfandbriefe. This is based on the agency's
expectation of stable
pool compositions and post-merger over-collateralisation (OC)
levels at least
being equal to the average of the pre-merger OC of the
predecessor programmes.
It also reflects Fitch's expectation that the integration will
be a smooth
process from an IT point of view and will not result in a
worsening of the cover
pool specific alternative management component section in
Fitch's Discontinuity
Cap assessment of moderate risk for the mortgage Pfandbriefe and
low risk for
the public sector Pfandbriefe. As Aareal has already started to
integrate
COREALCREDIT in its IT systems, it is assumed that at the time
of the merger or
shortly afterwards both programmes would deploy Aareal's IT
structure.
As of December 2014 the combined OC for the merged mortgage
programmes would
stand at 24.3%, which is above Fitch's current 'AAA' breakeven
OC of 23.5% for
Aareal's mortgage Pfandbriefe. The combined OC for the merged
public sector
programmes would stand at 15.2%, which is above Fitch's current
'AAA' breakeven
OC of 14% for Aareal's public sector Pfandbriefe.
Fitch has not conducted a combined cash flow analysis of the
pools as merged
cash flow data is not yet available. However, the agency does
not expect the
'AAA' breakeven OC for the merged programmes to materially
differ from Aareal's
mortgage and public sector programmes' respective levels.
For the mortgage programmes, credit loss is the main driver of
the breakeven OC
as both mortgage cover pools solely comprise commercial real
estate loans.
Although the profile of the cover pools is different, Fitch does
not expect the
'AAA' credit loss of the merged pool to widen. Aareal's mortgage
cover pool is
internationally diversified with significant exposures to
countries such as
Italy, Poland and Spain. COREALCREDIT's cover pool, which will
make up for about
15% of the combined pool, comprises solely German exposure,
which Fitch
generally associates with smaller loss expectations.
COREALCREDIT`s public sector cover assets will supply roughly
11% of the merged
pool. Both public sector pools are closely linked to the German
sovereign and
its federal states (roughly 75% of the combined pool) with the
remainder being
internationally diversified public sector debt. The merger of
the pools would
lead to an increase in Spanish and Italian exposure compared
with Aareal's
current pool, indicating a potential for larger credit loss.
Nevertheless, Fitch
assumes the higher nominal OC of the merged programmes to
compensate for this.
The assessment is based on December 2014 publicly available data
for all
programmes and on the results of the last full review of
Aareal's Pfandbrief
programmes and COREALCREDIT's mortgage Pfandbrief programme.
As of end-December 2014 COREALCREDIT's outstanding mortgage
Pfandbriefe amounted
to EUR2bn with an OC of 18.8%. Aareal's outstanding mortgage
Pfandbriefe
amounted to EUR10.8bn with an OC of 25.3%.
As of end-December 2014 COREALCREDITs outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe
amounted to EUR0.2bn with an OC of 27.2%. As of end-December
2014 Aareal`s
outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR2.1bn with
an OC of 14%.
The rating action does not reflect the implementation of Fitch's
updated
"Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered
Bonds", the impact of which is currently being reviewed and will
be finalised
within the next weeks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
COREALCREDIT's mortgage Pfandbriefe could be upgraded by two
notches to 'AAA'
when the mortgage cover pools of the two entities are legally
merged.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond ratings will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding
Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of
new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the Pfandbriefe ratings
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA (Aareal Bank AG)
Director
+49 69 768 076 298
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Mathias Pleissner (COREALCREDIT BANK AG)
Director
+49 69 768 076 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Mathias Pleissner (Aareal Bank AG)
Director
+49 69 768 076 133
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA (COREALCREDIT BANK AG)
Director
+49 69 768 076 298
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds and CDOs of European
Public
Entities', dated 16 February 2015, 'Criteria for the Analysis of
Commercial Real
Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds, dated 12 December 2014,
'Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May
2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 16 February
2015, 'Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing
Stress
Addendum', dated 29 January 2015, 'Criteria for Interest Rate
Stresses in
Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19
December 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
