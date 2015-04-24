(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Republic of Udmurtia - Rating
Action Report
here
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Russian
Republic of Udmurtia's (Udmurtia) Outlook to Negative from
Stable and affirmed
its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-',
National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' and its Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'.
Udmurtia's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been
affirmed at
'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch expects Udmurtia's current balance will remain negative
over the
medium-term in light of increased interest rates on the national
capital market
and the republic's growing debt. At the same time the agency
projects a recovery
in the operating margin to 1%-3% in 2015-2017 after having been
in negative
territory during 2012-2014. The administration has communicated
a strong intent
to curb operating expenditure, which has historically expanded
rapidly.
Fitch expects the republic's deficit before debt to narrow in
2015, on sharp
cutbacks to capital expenditure, but to remain at a still hefty
10% of total
revenue. The region does not plan to undertake new capital
projects and will
only complete those that are in well in advance or those which
are largely
co-financed by the federal government. In 2014 the deficit
peaked at 21% of
total revenue, due to a negative operating balance and high
capex.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects direct risk will continue to increase, possibly to
over 90% of
current revenue in 2016. In 2014 direct risk was RUB37.9bn, or
75% of current
revenue (2013: 63%). In mitigation, the republic received RUB7bn
of subsidised
loans from the federal government with a three-year maturity to
refinance part
of its capital market debt. This will help Udmurtia to save on
interest costs in
the medium-term.
Refinancing pressure is high as the republic faces a repayment
of 94% of total
direct risk in 2015-2017. For 2015 Udmurtia faces RUB10.6bn of
repayments,
RUB7bn of which are bank loans and the remainder is issued debt
and budget
loans. The republic expects to refinance almost half of the debt
by RUB4.7bn of
new budget loans. There is also a possibility that RUB1.3bn of
budget loans due
in 2015 will be rolled over by the federal government.
The remaining debt and an expected budget deficit of RUB5.7bn
will be covered by
bank loans. The republic plans to contract them in the 2H15 when
most of the
repayments are due and when market interest rates are likely to
be lower.
Udmurtia's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The republic has a well-diversified industrial sector, which is
dominated by oil
extraction, metallurgy and machine building. This supports
Udmurtia's wealth
metrics in line with the national median. However, in 2013-2014
the republic's
real economic growth was close to zero and below national
growth. Fitch expects
national GDP to shrink 4.5% yoy in 2015, eroding the republic's
tax proceeds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An inability to restore the current balance to positive
territory and to ease
high refinancing pressure would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.