National Fund
Credit Quality Ratings (NFCQRs) and National Fund Volatility
Ratings (NFVRs) of
six South African Money Market Funds (MMFs) at
'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'.
The funds are Absa Money Market Fund (AMMF), Investec Corporate
Money Market
Fund (ICMMF), Momentum Money Market Fund (MMMF), Nedgroup
Investments Corporate
Money Market Fund (NICMMF), Nedgroup Investments Money Market
Fund (NIMMF) and
STANLIB Corporate Money Market Fund (SCMMF).
The funds' investments advisors are Absa Asset Management,
Investec Asset
Management, Momentum Asset Management, Taquanta Asset Managers
on behalf of
Nedgroup Collective Investments, and STANLIB Asset Management,
respectively.
As of end-February 2015, the combined assets under management of
these funds
were approximately ZAR117bn.
Updated rating reports will soon be made available on Fitch's
website.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Credit Quality
The 'AA+(zaf)' NFCQRs of the MMFs are driven by the funds' high
current and
prospective credit quality, as reflected by their weighted
average rating
factors (WARF) and rating distributions. The NFCQRs factor in a
one-notch
downward adjustment from their WARF implied ratings to reflect
concentration
risk, a structural feature of the South African market.
In Fitch's opinion, rated South African MMFs are concentrated
because the top
three-issuer exposure is consistently in excess of 50% of
portfolio holdings. In
line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically
adjusts down the
WARF-implied NFCQR of funds it deems concentrated by one or more
notches. This
reflects the funds' investment mandates and the structural
characteristics of
the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury
bills, and the five
largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%,
according to Fitch's
estimates. Without structural evolution of the South African
market resulting in
a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is
highly unlikely
that Fitch would rate any MMF higher than 'AA+(zaf)' in South
Africa.
The MMMF is less concentrated than rated peers primarily due to
its greater
exposure to corporate issuers. In this case, Fitch views a
single-notch
adjustment as still appropriate to reflect both the moderate
concentration risk
posed by the fund and its exposure to lower credit quality
issuers relative to
peers.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
The funds have low exposure to interest rate risk and spread
risk, as reflected
by their short maturity profiles. As per regulation, the funds'
weighted average
duration (i.e. to next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90
days and
weighted average life (i.e. to final maturity date) at 120 days,
and no
investment may have a maturity of greater than 13 months. This
enables the
funds' to achieve a NFVR of 'V1(zaf)'.
Fund Profiles
The funds are regulated by South Africa's Financial Services
Board under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA,
specifically Notice 90
of 2014).
The AMMF, ICMMF, MMMF, and the NICMMF are also compliant with
Regulation 28 of
the Pension Funds Act, making them eligible investments for
South African
pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer exposure at
25% whereas the
maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is 30%. The NIMMF
and SCMMF are
not Regulation 28-compliant.
Investment Advisors
Fitch considers all of the investment advisors as suitably
qualified, competent
and capable of managing the funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the funds may be sensitive to material changes in
the funds'
credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse
deviation from Fitch
criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be
downgraded by
Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the NFCQR
in the event of a
sustained deterioration in any of the funds' credit quality.
Given the maturity profile of the funds and the regulatory
limits, the NFVRs are
expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market
volatility in
South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to
downgrade the
ratings.
RATING CRITERIA
Fitch rates money market funds (MMFs) in South Africa under its
global bond fund
rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency
perceives between
South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its
international and
national MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the high level of
concentration in
these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African
market, is
inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The
agency also
notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs
(subject to Rule
2a-7 in the US and ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the
regulatory regime
in South Africa. MMFs in South Africa also have a greater
reliance on secondary
market liquidity than US and European MMFs, and often have
mismatches between
the largest investors and overnight liquidity.
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category are considered to have
very high
underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the
South African
market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average portfolio
rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. The NFVR does not address the sensitivity of a bond
fund to extreme
risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary
markets during certain
periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
To maintain the funds' ratings, the funds' administrator and/or
investment
advisors provides Fitch with monthly information, including
details of the
portfolio's holdings and credit quality.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain,
each investment manager, and each fund's administrator
Applicable criteria, "Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria", 12
December 2014, are
at www.fitchratings.com.
