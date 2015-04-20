(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed mLeasing's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'F1' and its Support Rating at '1'. The Long-term IDR is on Negative Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as mLeasing has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for mLeasing. KEY RATING DRIVERS mLeasing's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that it would be supported, if required, by mBank (A/Negative/bbb-), its 100% shareholder, or by its ultimate owner, Commerzbank AG (A+/Negative/bbb). The agency views mLeasing as a core subsidiary of mBank, and equalises its IDRs with those of the direct parent. This reflects mLeasing's full reliance on mBank for funding and close operational integration with and supervision by the parent. Potential support from Commerzbank could be extended directly or via mBank. The Negative Outlook on mLeasing reflects that on Commerzbank. Fitch expects that Commerzbank's propensity to support mLeasing will remain strong, but its support ability will weaken due to a clear intention to ultimately reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. Consequently, Fitch is likely to downgrade Commerzbank's Long-term IDR by four notches, to the level of its 'bbb' Viability Rating by mid-2015 (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms Commerzbank & Hypothekenbank Frankfurt's IDRs; Withdraws Subsidiaries' Ratings' at www.fitchratings.com). Contact: Primary Analyst Michal Bryks, ACCA Director +48 22 338 6293 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Secondary Analyst Agata Gryglewicz Associate Director +48 22 330 6970 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.