(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
mLeasing's Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'F1' and its
Support Rating
at '1'. The Long-term IDR is on Negative Outlook.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as mLeasing
has chosen to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no
longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for mLeasing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
mLeasing's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's opinion that
there is an
extremely high probability that it would be supported, if
required, by mBank
(A/Negative/bbb-), its 100% shareholder, or by its ultimate
owner, Commerzbank
AG (A+/Negative/bbb).
The agency views mLeasing as a core subsidiary of mBank, and
equalises its IDRs
with those of the direct parent. This reflects mLeasing's full
reliance on mBank
for funding and close operational integration with and
supervision by the
parent. Potential support from Commerzbank could be extended
directly or via
mBank.
The Negative Outlook on mLeasing reflects that on Commerzbank.
Fitch expects
that Commerzbank's propensity to support mLeasing will remain
strong, but its
support ability will weaken due to a clear intention to
ultimately reduce
implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as
demonstrated by
a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives.
Consequently, Fitch
is likely to downgrade Commerzbank's Long-term IDR by four
notches, to the level
of its 'bbb' Viability Rating by mid-2015 (for more details see
'Fitch Affirms
Commerzbank & Hypothekenbank Frankfurt's IDRs; Withdraws
Subsidiaries' Ratings'
at www.fitchratings.com).
