(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on Simon
Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) and certain rated subsidiaries
(collectively,
Simon), including SPG's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Simon's long-term IDR at 'A' reflects the
strong quality
of the company's retail real estate portfolio that generates
robust cash flow in
excess of fixed charges, as well as the company's significant
scale and
market-leading access to capital. Other credit strengths include
SPG's good
liquidity and financial flexibility, featuring a low AFFO payout
ratio and
adequate unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt.
The biggest wildcard for bondholders over the next two years
relates to whether
Simon's recently established $2 billion common stock repurchase
program and its
bid for The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) reflect a more
shareholder-friendly
capital allocation policy. The program, combined with the
unsuccessful bid for
MAC, would have increased leverage by approximately a turn.
However, the company
has reiterated a commitment to maintaining its existing ratings.
Moreover, Simon
withdrew its bid for MAC and Fitch expects the company to
repurchase a moderate
amount of common stock over the next two years.
Appropriate Leverage; Share Repurchase Program a Wildcard
Fitch calculates Simon's leverage at 5.2x as of Dec. 31, 2014
pro forma for the
cash acquisitions of Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey and
University Park
Village in Fort Worth, Texas in January 2015. Fitch expects
leverage to be in
the 5.0x-5.5x range over the next 12-to-24 months but closer to
5.5x this year,
following the stabilization of development and re-development
projects. Leverage
sustaining between 4.5x and 5.5x is appropriate for the 'A'
rating, thus Fitch's
projections are towards the high-end of the range.
Should the company aggressively utilize its common stock
repurchase program,
which is not Fitch's expectation, leverage would trend in the
5.5x-6.0x range,
which would be weak for the 'A' rating. Fitch defines leverage
as debt less
readily available cash to recurring operating EBITDA including
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities, which include
dividends from
Klepierre.
Strong Asset Quality
As of Dec. 31, 2014, Simon owned or had an interest in 228
properties comprising
189 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe.
Additionally, pro
forma for Klepierre SA's acquisition of Corio N.V., the company
had an 18.3%
equity interest in Klepierre, a Paris-based shopping center
company, and also
has an interest in a joint venture with McArthurGlen Group
formed to own and
develop designer outlets primarily in Europe.
Simon has consistently outperformed its U.S. mall REIT peers,
with comparable
NOI growth exceeding peers by an average of 240 basis points
from 2005-2014 and
occupancy outperforming peers by 150 basis points from
2005-2014, demonstrating
strong asset quality. Simon's 4Q2014 sales PSF was $619 ($631
for Simon's 109
malls), the second highest among the company's U.S. peers,
trailing only Taubman
Centers, Inc. (unrated by Fitch) at $809.
Fitch considers SPG's portfolio as 'prime' as it includes
productive assets such
as Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, NV, The Galleria in
Houston, TX, King of
Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, PA, and Sawgrass Mills in
Sunrise, FL. The
portfolio has scale and diversity, ranging from Premium Outlets
to luxury malls.
Robust Fixed-Charge Coverage
Simon's pro forma fixed charge coverage ratio is 3.9x, compared
with 3.7x in
2014 and 3.3x in 2013. Mid-single-digit releasing spreads and
occupancy gains
drove SPG's same-store NOI growth of 5.1% on comparable malls
and Premium
Outlets in 2014. Releasing spreads for malls and Premium Outlets
were 16.6% in
2014 compared with 18.2% in 2013 and 10.8% in 2012. This
same-store NOI growth
and a reduced cost of debt capital improved fixed-charge
coverage. Recently
signed rents per square foot relative to upcoming average
expiring rent per
square foot indicate that strong re-leasing spreads are
achievable for the next
several years.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will be in low 4.0x
range over the
next 12-to-24 months, which is strong for the 'A' rating. Fitch
defines
fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities less recurring
capital expenditures
and straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred and
preferred stock dividends.
Lower Relative Overhead & Potential Operating Synergies
Simon's general and administrative expenses as a percentage of
recurring
operating EBITDA was 4.1% in 2014, indicative of its significant
scale as the
largest publicly traded REIT. The company's equity market
capitalization and
total market capitalization excluding limited partnership units
were $56.6
billion and $83.7 billion, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2014
($66.3 billion and
$93.4 billion, respectively, including limited partnership
units). Lower general
and administrative expenses and moderately lower capital costs
(primarily via
unsecured bond and bank borrowings) have historically comprised
the few scale
advantages available to REITs generally. Outside of the mall
sector, not many
REIT property types have been able to generate meaningful
property level savings
and/or operating synergies through increased scale.
Market Leading Access to Capital
In addition to a commercial paper (CP) program established in
2014--the first
such program established by a U.S. equity REIT?and upsized to $1
billion from
$500 million in March 2015, the company has two multicurrency
credit facilities
totaling $6.75 billion. The credit facilities are comprised of a
$4 billion
facility and $2.75 billion supplementary facility (upsized from
$2 billion in
March 2015), aggregating the largest capacity in the U.S. REIT
sector.
Simon was active in both the unsecured and secured debt markets
in 2014. It
retired $2.9 billion of senior notes at a weighted average
coupon rate of 5.76%
and completed two senior notes offerings totaling $2.5 billion,
with a weighted
average coupon rate of 3.32%. Simon also closed 16 new secured
loans during 2014
totaling approximately $2.8 billion, of which SPG's share is
$1.6 billion. The
weighted average interest rate on these loans is 3.29% and the
weighted average
term is 8.4 years.
Good Liquidity and Financial Flexibility
Liquidity coverage is good at 1.3x for the period Jan. 1, 2015
to Dec. 31, 2016
pro forma. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources
divided by
liquidity uses. Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash,
availability under
revolving credit facilities pro forma for first quarter 2015
acquisitions, and
projected retained cash flows from operating activities.
Liquidity uses include
pro rata debt maturities, projected recurring capital
expenditures and
development expenditures. If 80% of secured debt maturities
through 2016 are
refinanced, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.2x.
Liquidity is enhanced by Simon's low adjusted funds from
operations (AFFO)
payout ratio, which was 64% in 2014 compared with 59.2% in 2013
and 57% in 2012.
Fitch estimates that the company generates approximately $1.5
billion of
internally generated liquidity per year, which can be deployed
for future
investments, development and/or debt repayment.
Fitch view's SPG's unencumbered pool as strong on an absolute
basis given the
pool's size ($2.6 billion of EBITDA in 2014) and quality.
Unencumbered assets
(based on a stressed 7% capitalization rate) covers net
unsecured debt by 2.7x,
which is adequate for the rating. Fitch estimates that the
unencumbered
portfolio is levered 5.6x as compared to the encumbered
portfolio at 5.4x on a
gross basis and also excluding recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated
entities, thus the unencumbered pool is slightly more levered
than the
encumbered pool.
Active Development Pipeline
Simon's development pipeline primarily consists of redevelopment
projects across
almost all segments including Premium Outlets. This program
should improve asset
quality going forward. As of Dec. 31, 2014, the pipeline had a
pro rata net cost
of approximately $1.3 billion, representing 3.4% of gross
assets, exceeding the
2.3% level reached at year-end 2007. However, redevelopment is a
significantly
larger component of development expenditures today than it was
then at 84%
compared to 37%. Redevelopments are lower risk due to smaller
scale and
demonstrated leasing activity and sales history.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Simon in Fitch's base case include:
--4% same-store NOI growth and 3%-3.5% same-store NOI growth in
2016-2017;
--G&A growth to maintain historical margins relative to total
revenues;
--$1-$1.5 billion in annual development funded predominately
with retained cash
flow, generating 9% stabilized yields;
--Stock repurchases of less than $500 million over the next two
years;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds and
secured debt;
--AFFO payout ratio of approximately 60%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.2x pro
forma for the acquisitions of Jersey Gardens and University Park
Village).
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (this ratio
is 3.9x pro forma).
The following factors may have a negative impact on SPG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A deviation from SPG's public commitment to maintaining
existing ratings
and/or any other actions that may result in a deterioration in
the company's
market-leading access to capital on an absolute or relative
basis;
--A leveraging transaction that materially weakens the company's
credit profile
and/or aggressive utilization of the company's common stock
repurchase program,
resulting in Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above
5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--$75 million preferred stock at 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--$6.75 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities at 'A';
--$240 million unsecured term loan at 'A';
--$13.4 billion senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--$409.2 million commercial paper notes at 'F1'.
Simon CP 2
--$409.2 million commercial paper notes at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
