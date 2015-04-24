(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Russian
City of Izhevsk's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+' with Stable Outlooks and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'. Its National Long-term rating has also been affirmed at
'A(rus)' with
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's ongoing budget deficit and
increasing dependence
on transfers from the Udmurtia Republic (BB-/Negative/B), which
are balanced by
stable budgetary performance in line with Fitch's forecast, and
moderate direct
risk with low immediate refinancing pressure. The Stable Outlook
reflects our
expectation of stable budgetary performance in 2015-2017, with a
small positive
current balance.
Fitch expects Izhevsk's operating balance to average 6% of
operating revenue
annually, in line with 2014's outturn. Budgetary performance
improved in 2014 as
increased current transfers from the republic's budget more than
offset weaker
tax revenues.
The city's operating margin rose to 5.9% in 2014 from 3.2% in
2013, but its
current balance remained weak due to increasing cost of funding.
This resulted
in weak debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) and left
the city
dependent on capital grants and new borrowing for financing of
capital outlays
and principal debt repayment. Fitch does not expect any material
improvement of
the current balance in the medium-term, which is likely to
remain close to zero
in the medium term.
Izhevsk receives a steady flow of current transfers from the
regional budget,
which accounted for 51.5% of operating revenue in 2014 (2013:
36.4%). The
increase stemmed from a transfer of staff cost for pre-school
education to the
regional budget. In return the city sacrificed half of its
personal income tax
share, which results in reduced financial flexibility. Overall,
earmarked grants
for delegated responsibilities, mainly salaries, accounted for
76% of current
transfers in 2014.
Fitch expects Izhevsk's direct risk to rise to RUB4.2bn, or
moderate 43% of
current revenue, by end-2015 from RUB3.7bn (36.7%) in 2014. In
the medium-term
the city's direct risk will continue to increase on a nominal
basis, but will
stabilise between 40%-45% in relative terms. As of 1 April 2015,
the city's
immediate refinancing pressure was low, with repayment of only
RUB400m during
2015-2016. Izhevsk's direct risk is dominated by bank loans,
RUB3.4bn of which
(82% of total risk as of 1 April) is due in 2017. Fitch will
closely monitor the
city's ability to overcome this peak.
The city has no outstanding guarantees and no plans to issue new
guarantees.
Contingent liabilities, stemming from public sector entities
debt, accounted for
a low RUB3.8m or less than 0.1% of operating revenue in 2014.
Indirect risk is
well monitored by Izhevsk and, in Fitch's view, manageable.
With a population of 637,300 inhabitants, the city is the
capital of the
Republic of Udmurtia, part of the Privolzhskiy Federal District.
Udmurtia's
economy demonstrated close to zero growth in real terms in 2014.
Fitch forecasts
a 4.5% contraction in national GDP in 2015, which would affect
the city's tax
revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintaining an operating balance about 5% of operating revenue
on a sustainable
basis, coupled with moderate debt in line with Fitch's forecast,
could lead to
an upgrade.
A weak operating balance insufficient to cover interest payments
along with
significant growth of refinancing risk due to increasing
reliance on short-term
debt could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9965
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
