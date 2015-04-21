(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Euro
Bank S.A.
(Eurobank) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-',
National Long-term
Rating of 'AA-', Support Rating (SR) of '1' and Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bb-'.
The Long-term IDR is on Negative Outlook and the National
Long-term Rating has a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR
Eurobank's IDRs, National Ratings and SR reflect Fitch's view
that there is an
extremely high probability that the bank would be supported, if
required, by its
99.5% owner, Societe Generale (SG, A/Negative/a-). Fitch views
Eurobank as a
strategically important subsidiary to SG, therefore, its
Long-term IDR is
notched down once from the parent. This is based on SG's
strategic focus on the
central and eastern Europe region and its proven commitment to
the Polish
market. The latter has been highlighted by SG's substantial
funding provision to
Eurobank and close operational oversight over the subsidiary.
The potential cost
of support would be easily manageable for SG in light of
Eurobank's very small
size (0.2% of SG's total assets at end-2014).
The Negative Outlook on Eurobank's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
SG's Long-term
IDR.
Eurobank is ultimately owned by SG through its 100% subsidiary
Societe Generale
Consumer Finance, which holds a 99.52% stake in the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR
Eurobank's IDRs, National Ratings and SR are sensitive to the
parent's ability
and/or willingness to support the bank. Fitch considers it
highly unlikely that
SG's propensity to support Eurobank will change in the
foreseeable future.
SG's support ability is expressed by its ratings. Fitch expects
to downgrade
ratings driven by sovereign support by mid-2015 and, as a
result, SG's Long-Term
IDR is likely to be downgraded by one notch to the level of its
VR (for more
details see 'Fitch Affirms Societe Generale at 'A'; Outlook
Negative' at
www.fitchratings.com). This would likely lead to a downgrade of
Eurobank's
Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and of its Support Rating to
'2' from '1'.
This is based on the assumption that SG's VR will remain stable
(Fitch's base
case).
The Stable Outlook on Eurobank's National Long-Term Rating
reflects Fitch's view
that it would not be affected by the expected downgrade of the
bank's Long-term
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Eurobank's VR reflects mainly its small size, market franchise
limited to retail
customers and business model, which is less diversified than
banks that are also
active in the corporate segment. It also incorporates the bank's
significant
(50%) concentration on higher-risk unsecured consumer loans,
which translates
into fairly high non-performing loans (NPLs). However, the VR is
underpinned by
the bank's adequate capital buffers, moderate planned loan book
expansion and
comfortable funding and liquidity position, which benefits from
parental
facilities.
Eurobank is a small retail bank based in Poland, which at
end-2014 accounted for
1.0% and 0.6% of banking sector total loans and deposits,
respectively. The bank
provides simple lending and deposit products to private
individuals, with a
strong focus on cash and mortgage loans (4.9% and 1.4% market
shares at
end-2014, respectively, according to the bank) and current
accounts (5.0%).
Eurobank's NPL ratio is higher than the sector average,
reflecting a significant
share of unsecured consumer loans (mostly cash loans) in total
gross loans (50%
at end-2014, down from 72% at end-2012). This is notwithstanding
the thorough
loan book cleaning that the bank carried out mostly in
2012-2013. In the medium
term, the bank's asset quality could moderately benefit from the
amortisation of
the legacy portfolio, improved underwriting standards and
increased local
currency mortgage lending. Eurobank has substantially curbed its
risk appetite
since 2010 after several years of aggressive cash lending, which
fuelled high
credit losses.
At end-2014, NPLs represented 10.0% of the bank's total gross
loans, compared
with the sector average of 8%. Consumer loans accounted for 75%
of all NPLs,
followed by Swiss franc mortgages (14%). The NPL ratio dropped
from a very high
25% at end-2011 mostly due to sizeable loan write-offs and
sales, but also
better quality of the new loan production. Reasonable coverage
of NPLs by
specific reserves (74% for consumer loans, 52% for Swiss franc
mortgages) and a
well-functioning internal collection system mitigate the risk of
credit losses.
The bank's portfolio of Swiss franc mortgages will likely
continue to
deteriorate, although the total exposure is relatively moderate
(14% of total
gross loans at end-2014). The portfolio is highly vulnerable to
a sharp and
prolonged weakening of the Polish zloty, an increase in the
market reference
rate (LIBOR) and unemployment. At present, we do not expect
immediate pressure
on asset quality. However, the weaker zloty drags on
collateralisation and
inflates the already high loan-to-value ratios. The related
refinancing risks
are low because all Swiss franc loans are fully funded by the
parent.
Fitch views the bank's capitalisation as only adequate given its
exposure to
consumer loans and Swiss franc mortgages, and the fairly high
NPL ratio.
However, the bank's capital position is supported by reasonable
coverage of NPLs
by reserves, dynamic but not excessive loan book expansion and
robust internal
capital generation. Total NPLs net of impairment reserves
represented a moderate
24% of the bank's Fitch core capital at end-2014. The regulatory
CAR and CET1
ratios equalled 14.2% and 11%, respectively.
In 2015, Eurobank's performance will be affected, similarly to
other domestic
banks, by reduced market interest rates and interchange fees and
higher deposit
insurance contributions. Material investments planned by the
bank will weigh on
the results, but in the mediumterm they should increase the
bank's profit
generation capacity. Margin pressure could be partly mitigated
by loan portfolio
growth and less so by increased fees. The supportive economic
environment bodes
well for the cost of risk, assuming no further material zloty
depreciation.
In 2014, Eurobank's profitability was supported by strong
margins (5.7%) and
dynamic loan growth (8.9% yoy), but non-interest expense
represented a material
60% of operating revenue due to the bank's limited scale. The
bank's high
reliance on consumer lending for profit generation weighs on its
profitability
profile. However, risk costs decreased substantially to a
moderate 1.0% of
average gross loans at end-2014, having peaked at 9% in 2010.
Eurobank's funding and liquidity profile is a relative rating
strength and is
underpinned by sizeable long-term credit lines from SG and
deposits sourced
solely from private individuals. At end-2014, funding from SG
and customer
deposits accounted for 54% and 43% of Eurobank's total funding,
respectively.
Borrowings from the parent are in the same currency as the
assets financed, ie
Swiss francs and Polish zloty.
The customer deposit base is very granular, but it could be
fairly price
sensitive given a considerable 46% share of term deposits and
the bank's weak
deposit franchise. However, liquid assets (PLN4.2bn) covered a
high 76% of total
customer deposits at end-2014. They comprised cash, current bank
accounts and
unpledged securities available for repo (PLN1.2bn) and the
unutilised portion of
SG's committed credit lines (PLN2.9bn).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
An upgrade of the VR would primarily require a material
strengthening of
Eurobank's market franchise, but also a longer track record of
solid
profitability (in the low interest rate environment) without
compromising on
asset quality. Downward pressure on the VR could come from loan
quality
deterioration or increased risk appetite, which would weaken the
bank's capital
position.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F2'
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AA-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating assigned at 'F1+'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb-'
