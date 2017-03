(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today withdrawn the following criteria reports from its website. They are all translations from English of criteria reports which have subsequently been updated. Criterios Globales de Calificacion para Fondos de Deuda (Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria) first published on 16 August 2011; Metodologia de Calificacion para Aeropuertos (Rating Criteria for Airports) first published on 11 June 2013; Hospitales Sin Fines de Lucro y Sistemas de Salud (Rating Criteria for Not-For-Profit Hospitals and Health Systems) first published on 25 February 2013; Calificacion de Instrumentos de Capital Regulatario Bancario y Similares (Rating Criteria for Hybrid Securities) first published on 15 December 2011; Organismos de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado; El Analisis de las 10 Cs (Rating Criteria for Water Companies) first published on 15 January 2009; Criteres de Notation des Collectivities Locales Internationales (Rating Criteria for International Local and Regional Governments outside the United States of America) first published on 5 April 2012. Contact: Trevor Pitman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1059 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Jim Moss Managing Director +1 312 368 3213 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.