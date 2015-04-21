(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Cross
of Idaho Health
Service, Inc.'s (BCID) 'A-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating on BCID reflects the company's very strong
competitive position
in the Idaho health insurance market, excellent risk-adjusted
capitalization,
solid balance sheet, and stable record of operating performance.
The rating also
reflects the company's limited geographic diversification, small
scale relative
to national and multi-state competitors, and uncertainty derived
from the
evolving regulatory environment.
BCID's primary business is selling health insurance products and
services in the
state of Idaho under the Blue Cross trademark. The company has a
leading market
position in the state of Idaho, providing health insurance
coverage to
approximately 500,000 medical and 313,000 stand-alone dental
members as of Dec.
31, 2014.
Fitch views the company's right to use the Blue Cross trademark
as a significant
competitive advantage in the Idaho health care market. In
addition, BCID's
long-term presence and broad coverage in the Idaho market
provides the company
with excellent market knowledge and a very strong provider
network.
Based on Fitch's sector credit factors for the U.S. Health
Insurance and Managed
Care industry, Fitch considers BCID's lack of scale and
geographic concentration
as implying an IFS rating of 'BBB'. BCID's small size is
partially offset by the
company's dominant market position in Idaho.
Fitch views BCID's historical financial performance and
profitability, as
measured by EBITDA margins and net returns on average capital,
to be consistent
with an IFS rating of 'A'. However, over the next 2-3 years,
Fitch believes that
BCID's financial performance is more likely to be reflective of
an IFS rating of
'BBB'.
In the case of BCID, Fitch believes that near-term margin
compression and
declines on overall profitability could be pronounced if the
company
successfully grows its government-sponsored and individual
business. This is due
to increased costs related to the Affordable Care Act of 2010
(ACA) and because
these businesses typically operate at lower margins than group
business, which
currently represents the bulk of BCID's operating portfolio.
Fitch believes that
an exchange-driven underwriting loss generated by the company in
2014 will be
improved in 2015 through knowledge gained from utilization data
from the
company's exchange members.
Fitch views BCID's current capital strength, as measured by
risk-based capital
(RBC) and managed care premiums to equity ratios, to be very
strong and
consistent with an 'AAA' rating level. At year-end 2014 BCID's
NAIC RBC ratio
was a very strong 505% of the company action level.
Looking over the next 12-24 months, Fitch expects BCID's capital
to grow at a
slower rate than premiums, if the company continues to grow its
membership in
the individual and Medicare/Medicaid markets as planned.
Fitch therefore anticipates a continued modest decline in BCID's
risk-adjusted
capitalization, but expects it to remain supportive of at least
an 'AA' rating
category. Specifically, BCID's asset and premium leverage ratios
are likely to
rise from recent low levels, while the RBC ratio could decrease
closer to 400%
over the next few years.
Fitch's Stable Outlook reflects the agency's expectation that
BCID's very strong
RBC levels and dominant market position in Idaho will allow the
company's
ratings to absorb an expected decline in margins and overall
profitability in
the next 12-24 months. BCID has no material debt outstanding and
no goodwill on
its balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
From a rating perspective, Fitch views BCID's concentrated
market position in
Idaho and comparatively small size and scale as limiting
factors. These
characteristics, along with its geographic concentration in a
single state,
leave the company more susceptible than geographically
diversified peers to
earnings and capital volatility.
Fitch therefore believes that a ratings upgrade is unlikely in
the absence of a
transformational event that reduces the company's exposure to
its single market
and enhances the overall size and scale of the company's
operations while
maintaining the company's balance sheet strength and
profitability trends.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
sustained earnings
decrease that weakens RBC below 300%, significant enrollment
losses that
materially erode the company's current market share, or the loss
of the right to
use the Blue Cross trademark and brand.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Blue Cross of Idaho Health Service, Inc.
--IFS rating at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-364-2085
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors Special
Report' (January 2015).
