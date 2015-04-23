(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and assigned the following Recovery Ratings (RRs) to U.S. Retail issuers with 'BB' category Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs): Best Buy Co. --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BB'/'RR4'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'/'RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Liberty Interactive LLC --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'/'RR4'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. QVC Inc. --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior secured debt at 'BBB-'/'RR1'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. Levi Strauss & Co. --IDR at 'BB-'; --Senior secured bank credit facility at 'BB+'/'RR1' --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-'/'RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The assignment of the RRs reflects 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates issuers' criteria dated Nov. 18, 2014, which allows for the assignment of recovery ratings for issuers with IDRs in the 'BB' category. Contact: Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.