HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 21 (Fitch) The People's Bank of
China's (PBOC) 100bp
cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), effective on 20
April, marks a
step-up in monetary easing from earlier policy measures, says
Fitch Ratings.
Fitch estimates that the cut will release CNY1.5trn (USD240bn)
in liquidity,
lowering borrowing costs and alleviating debt-servicing burdens
for corporates,
state-owned enterprises and local governments. For banks, the
cut will have a
moderately positive effect on net interest margins and earnings.
The decision suggests a more aggressive approach to monetary
policy easing by
the PBOC compared with the targeted measures in 2014 which
focused on lowering
borrowing costs only in selected sectors. It also goes beyond
replacing
liquidity lost through recent capital outflows. By contrast, a
previous 50bp RRR
reduction on 5 February only compensated for cross-border
capital outflows
during 2014 (see Fitch: China's RRR Cut Less of an Easing Than
it Appears, 5
February 2015).
The move is not surprising, considering the recently released
1Q15 economic data
which showed real GDP growth slowing to 7%. The slowdown is part
of a broader
macroeconomic structural adjustment away from debt-driven
investment growth and
rebalancing towards domestic consumption. Fitch expects economic
growth to slow
further, with real GDP likely expanding by only 6.8% this year.
This is a
significant deceleration from the 10.5% average annual growth
recorded in the
2001-2010 period.
Fitch's base case is that this economic adjustment will have
positive long-term
effects on stability by putting the economy on a more
sustainable growth path.
Furthermore, the agency maintains that the Chinese authorities
have the capacity
to manage this adjustment - through monetary and fiscal policy -
without
resulting in significant financial or economic instability.
However, there are
risks that the rebalancing will not play out smoothly.
Monetary easing through a broad-based RRR cut will allow banks
to reinvest the
liquidity released from the central bank. This should alleviate
some of the
pressures on net interest margins (NIM) in 2015 which have been
squeezed as a
result of earlier rate cuts and an increase in the deposit rate
ceiling.
However, NIMs are still likely to contract this year, and the
overall earnings
impact will not be significant - likely to rise by 1%-2% as a
result of the RRR
cut.
The RRR cut will also help banks continue the trend to shift
credit back on to
the balance sheet. Bank loans represented 78% of total new total
social
financing in 1Q15, up from 60% in 4Q14. Additional bank loans
enabled by the RRR
cut will allow more debt to be rolled over, though it will only
delay and not
resolve a rise in NPLs over the medium term.
But there are still risks should banks utilise this RRR cut (and
any future
cuts) to revert to excessive loan growth, despite the positive
short-term
effects for banks. Fitch maintains that a reversion to
broad-based, rapid
lending growth would be credit negative for banks, in light of
leverage in the
system which is already high.
Contacts:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
