LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) According to delegates at Fitch
Ratings' recent 'Viking
Tour', 64% see the European Central Bank's EUR1.1trn
quantitative easing (QE)
programme as the key driver to credit market performance this
year.
In contrast, only a minority saw fundamentals (4%), economic
growth (16%) or
geopolitics (16%) as a key driver.
"These results underline how QE will further intensify
investors' search for
yield. With the programme expected to create a shortage of
government bonds and
an increasing amount of these already yielding negative,
investors are instead
now piling into corporate bonds," said Monica Insoll, Managing
Director, Credit
Market Research, Fitch Ratings.
Between April 14 and 17, Fitch's annual 'Viking Tour' visited
Oslo, Copenhagen,
Stockholm and Helsinki. The tour was attended by 240 delegates
including
bankers, issuers, and investors.
When asked about expectations for the eurozone this year, 54% of
delegates saw
economic recovery while only 7% felt there would be a renewed
crisis, with the
remaining 39% expecting economic stagnation.
Delegates had more mixed views on what will significantly affect
the risks for
EU banks' senior unsecured creditors over the next 18 months. In
Oslo and
Copenhagen, an average of 44% said that the new resolution
agenda will make
losses for bank creditors more likely, while a median 43% of
delegates in
Stockholm and Helsinki believed that banks are becoming
intrinsically stronger,
more than offsetting negative pressures from reducing state
support.
"Viking Tour 2015 Credit Conference April 2015 - Ask the
Audience Poll" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above.
Contacts:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
London
+44 20 3530 1060
Alex Muscatelli
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1695
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
Banks
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 207 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
