(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Sustained low interest rates are the biggest risk for European insurers, and German firms are the most exposed in the region due to their widespread use of guaranteed returns, Fitch Ratings says. We estimate that at today's low rates Fitch-rated insurers could continue to generate investment returns above the rates they have guaranteed to customers for almost a decade. But low rates also put pressure on capital and squeeze earnings, which could lead to downgrades. Smaller, unrated insurers may also be more exposed due to weaker capital and lack of business diversification. German firms have historically offered customers guaranteed investment returns as high as 4%. These have steadily reduced, to 1.25% at the start of this year, but the very long duration of the guarantees means the average guaranteed credit rate of a typical portfolio is 3.1%. Investing ongoing premiums and reinvesting maturing assets in the environment of low or negative sovereign benchmark rates makes it ever harder to meet these guarantees. But only around 15% of the average portfolio is invested in bunds. The rest is in higher-yielding investments, with covered bonds the biggest single asset class. We estimate that insurers were able to achieve yields of 2.5%-3% on new investments in 2014, while the 10-year bund yield averaged roughly 1.2%. The 10-year bund yield is currently around 0.1% and risk premiums have also declined, but we believe reinvestment yields of 1%-1.5% should still be possible. We have calculated several run-off scenarios for a typical life insurance book. With a reinvestment return of 1.5% and the portfolio entirely invested in fixed-income assets, we estimate the portfolio's return on investment would not fall below the return required to pay the guarantees until 2027. The crossover occurs in 2024 with a 1% reinvestment return, and with a 0% return it occurs in 2020. Even if investment income were insufficient to cover the guarantees, they could still be met for some time from other sources of income, such as underwriting profits. If these additional sources are included in the calculation, the return on investment would stay above the required return until beyond 2033 in our 1.5% investment return scenario. We therefore expect insurers to continue to meet guarantees, but the risk they will be unable to do so will rise if rates remain low. Low yields will also inevitably squeeze insurers' profits, even if guarantees remain affordable, and would continue to eat away insurers' capital buffers. Between 2008 and 2013, capital buffers in relation to actuarial reserves gradually dropped from 8.8% to 7.4%. We expect this ratio to have declined to about 7.1% in 2014, and to fall further in 2015. Together, these risks make low rates the main underlying threat to German life insurers' ratings, which could come under pressure if current investment returns persisted for more than another year or if the 10-year bund yields turned firmly negative. We plan to publish a more detailed analysis of the impact of low rates on German insurers' guaranteed-return portfolios and financial performance in the coming weeks. Contact: Stephan Kalb Senior Director Insurance +49 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt am Main Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: German Life Insurance here