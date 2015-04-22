(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Sustained low interest rates
are the biggest
risk for European insurers, and German firms are the most
exposed in the region
due to their widespread use of guaranteed returns, Fitch Ratings
says. We
estimate that at today's low rates Fitch-rated insurers could
continue to
generate investment returns above the rates they have guaranteed
to customers
for almost a decade. But low rates also put pressure on capital
and squeeze
earnings, which could lead to downgrades. Smaller, unrated
insurers may also be
more exposed due to weaker capital and lack of business
diversification.
German firms have historically offered customers guaranteed
investment returns
as high as 4%. These have steadily reduced, to 1.25% at the
start of this year,
but the very long duration of the guarantees means the average
guaranteed credit
rate of a typical portfolio is 3.1%. Investing ongoing premiums
and reinvesting
maturing assets in the environment of low or negative sovereign
benchmark rates
makes it ever harder to meet these guarantees.
But only around 15% of the average portfolio is invested in
bunds. The rest is
in higher-yielding investments, with covered bonds the biggest
single asset
class. We estimate that insurers were able to achieve yields of
2.5%-3% on new
investments in 2014, while the 10-year bund yield averaged
roughly 1.2%. The
10-year bund yield is currently around 0.1% and risk premiums
have also
declined, but we believe reinvestment yields of 1%-1.5% should
still be
possible.
We have calculated several run-off scenarios for a typical life
insurance book.
With a reinvestment return of 1.5% and the portfolio entirely
invested in
fixed-income assets, we estimate the portfolio's return on
investment would not
fall below the return required to pay the guarantees until 2027.
The crossover
occurs in 2024 with a 1% reinvestment return, and with a 0%
return it occurs in
2020.
Even if investment income were insufficient to cover the
guarantees, they could
still be met for some time from other sources of income, such as
underwriting
profits. If these additional sources are included in the
calculation, the return
on investment would stay above the required return until beyond
2033 in our 1.5%
investment return scenario.
We therefore expect insurers to continue to meet guarantees, but
the risk they
will be unable to do so will rise if rates remain low. Low
yields will also
inevitably squeeze insurers' profits, even if guarantees remain
affordable, and
would continue to eat away insurers' capital buffers. Between
2008 and 2013,
capital buffers in relation to actuarial reserves gradually
dropped from 8.8% to
7.4%. We expect this ratio to have declined to about 7.1% in
2014, and to fall
further in 2015.
Together, these risks make low rates the main underlying threat
to German life
insurers' ratings, which could come under pressure if current
investment returns
persisted for more than another year or if the 10-year bund
yields turned firmly
negative.
We plan to publish a more detailed analysis of the impact of low
rates on German
insurers' guaranteed-return portfolios and financial performance
in the coming
weeks.
