(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russian Insurance
Centre (Russia)'s (RIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
to 'B-' from 'B'
and National IFS rating to 'BB-(rus)' from 'BBB-(rus)'. The
Outlook on the
ratings is Negative.
Fitch is simultaneously withdrawing the ratings, as the agency
has not been able
to obtain sufficient information to maintain them. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for RIC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the ratings reflects a significant weakening of
RIC's liquidity
position and underwriting performance. The ratings have been
withdrawn as Fitch
has not been able to obtain sufficient information about the
composition of
RIC's investment portfolio.
RIC reported a sharp contraction of its liquid investments at
end-2014, when the
proportion of cash and bank deposits in the investment portfolio
fell to 2%,
from 18% at end-2013. Although this increased to 6% at end-1Q15,
there is now
significant concentration risk, as the increase is all held with
a small unrated
local bank. Fitch has been unable to determine the composition
of the non-cash
investment portfolio, which has increased as a result of
investing cash
generated by the insurance operations in 2014 and cash
withdrawals from bank
accounts.
The sharp contraction of cash and bank deposits occurred in the
context of
positive operating cash flow in 2014, which was supported by a
110% growth in
net premiums written and an apparent reduction in claims paid,
reflecting an
increase in claims case reserves.
RIC also reported a significant weakening of its underwriting
profitability,
with a larger loss of RUB166m in 2014, compared with a RUB84m
loss in 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
