(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Kemerovo
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency
has also
affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the region's senior unsecured debt at
Long-term local
currency 'BB-' and at National Long-term 'A+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kemerovo's weak budgetary performance with a
marginally
positive operating balance and gradually growing direct risk,
remaining
consistent with the region's ratings. The ratings also factor in
a strong but
stagnating local economy and low contingent risk.
Fitch expects the region's operating balance to consolidate at
low positive
values during 2015-2017, although the current balance will
remain negative. The
budgetary performance will be underpinned by on-going transfers
from the federal
budget and gradual growth of tax proceeds from 2016. In 2014,
the operating
balance returned to a positive territory driven by a 50%
increase in transfers
and modest restoration of corporate income tax driven by the
improving earnings
of local exporters following the stabilisation of the market
price of key
commodities and the devaluation of the local currency.
Kemerovo demonstrated close to zero economy growth in real terms
in 2014
following the deterioration of the national economic
environment. Fitch
considers that the region's tax proceeds will stagnate in 2015
due to the
sluggish economy.
Fitch expects Kemerovo's direct risk will grow and may reach 75%
of current
revenue by end-2017, which is consistent with the region's
ratings. The wide
deficit before debt during 2012-2014 has resulted in a rapid
rise in direct risk
to RUB50.8bn (57% of current revenue) at end-2014, from RUB19bn
(21%) in 2011.
The debt maturity profile is evenly distributed between 2015 and
2018, which
eases refinancing pressure.
Immediate refinancing risk is moderate as the region's debt is
43% comprised
from subsidised budget loan, which likely to be rolled over by
the federal
government. Another 11% is long-term quasi-market loan from
Vnesheconombank
(VEB: BBB-/Negative/F3) that the region assumed in the
mid-2000s.
VEB's loan is denominated in US dollars and exposes the region
to unhedged
foreign-currency risk. The risk is mitigated by the fact that
the loan bears a
1% annual interest rate and the maturity profile has been
smoothed out to 1
January 2035, which takes the immediate pressure off its debt
servicing burden.
Kemerovo has low contingent risk stemming from public sector
entities' financial
debt and issued guarantees. In late 2011, the region imposed a
moratorium on new
guarantees issuance and as of 1 April 2015 the region had no
outstanding
guarantees.
The region has a strong economy dominated by coal and metal
industries. This
provides an extensive tax base for the region's budget, allowing
the region to
rely on its own budget revenue rather than transfers from the
federal budget.
However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on companies'
profits,
resulting in high revenue volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement in the operating balance to 6%-8% of operating
revenue and
maintenance of debt coverage ratio (direct risk to current
balance) below 10
years on a sustainable base could lead to an upgrade.
The inability to maintain a positive operating balance on a
sustained basis or
an increase in direct risk far beyond Fitch's expectations could
lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
