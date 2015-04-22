(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) The moves by Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac (GSEs) to
establish programed sales of nonperforming loans (NPLs) will
increase the depth
of the distressed residential mortgage market, which could have
positive
implications for US banks seeking to sell their own NPLs, says
Fitch Ratings.
As more NLP buyers emerge and pricing trends develop, the
magnitude of the
impact to banks' NPL valuations and selling opportunities will
become clearer.
Fitch believes that a deeper NPL market could help further
extinguish the GSEs'
and banks' crisis period residential mortgage asset quality
issues. At a
minimum, the GSEs' NPL sales are an indication of further
healing in the US
housing market.
Appetites for high-quality US residential mortgage paper have
been slow to
recover since the financial crisis, as indicated by the tepid
volume of
securitizations of new residential loan pools. Seasoned
distressed mortgage loan
buyers initially tended to be specialized alternative investment
firms, but as
the market has matured, more major institutional buyers hungry
for new, higher
yielding opportunities have emerged.
Residential mortgage NPLs are far less of a threat to the GSEs
and US banks
relative to five years ago, but 90-plus day past due loans are
still elevated
relative to historical averages and relative to their
contributions to total NPL
levels. We believe this implies that both the GSEs and the banks
remain
motivated to address this lingering asset quality issue.
Freddie Mac completed its inaugural sale of NPLs in 2014,
followed by a sale in
February 2015 and one in March that included 5,398 of deeply
delinquent loans
representing $985 million of unpaid principal balance (UPB).
Freddie's latest
sale was completed in three pools, with prices ranging between
70%-80% of UPB.
Loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for the pools ranged from 74% to 84%,
with the higher
LTVs clearing in the low 70% range. Fannie Mae announced its
intent to sell its
first NPL pool of approximately 3,200 loans totaling $786
million in UPB on
April 8.
FDIC-insured banks in the US held a total of about $61 billion
in 90-plus days
past due one-to-four family mortgages at the end of 2014, down
almost 22% from
$78 billion as of year-end 2013. While the residential mortgage
NPL decline was
meaningful, the average level of 90-plus day past due
one-to-four family loans
precrisis were just $4.8 billion between 2001 and 2004. Over
that same period,
these 90-plus day past due loans ranged from just one-quarter to
one-third of
the total 90-plus day past due loans held by US banks, compared
with 80% of the
total NPLs on US banks' balance sheets as of year-end 2014.
In contrast to US banks, Fannie and Freddie hold about $86
billion of 90-plus
day delinquent loans. The shrinkage of their NPL balances
between year-ends 2014
and 2013 was about the same rate as the US banks, but the
balances also still
remain elevated relative to precrisis levels.
The conditions imposed by the Federal Housing Finance Authority
(FHFA) on GSE
sales of distressed mortgages may or may not be reflected in the
loan pricing.
According to the FHFA guidelines, bidders must comply with a
host of
requirements, including identifying servicing partners and
demonstrating a
record of successful resolution of loans through alternatives to
foreclosure.
Servicers will also be required to evaluate all pre-2009
borrowers for federal
home affordability programs and comply with certain occupancy
requirements for
buyers of properties previously foreclosed and owned by banks,
among other
rules.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
