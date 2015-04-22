(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Credit investors continued in 1Q15 to push spreads lower against a backdrop of rising interest rate risk and generally weak global economic growth fundamentals, pushing the Fitch Solutions US All-Industry CDS index to a new post-crisis low. Energy company CDS spreads took the hardest hit against a backdrop of falling oil prices. Measured year over year, the CDS index fell by 8.4%, reaching its lowest level since 2Q07. The cost of insuring corporate credit remains well above pre-crisis levels, but the index has now fallen to just over 100bp, breaking through to double-digit levels at times during 1Q15 and down from a peak level of over 600bp during the height of the financial crisis in 4Q08. Investor risk appetite has grown even as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has moved closer to raising short-term interest rates. Improving labor market conditions have led Fed officials to openly discuss a tightening of policy later in 2015 although weaker macro data, evident in 1Q15, may push the date of the first rate hike out further. The reach for yield continued in 1Q15 while the rapid appreciation of the US dollar cut into export competitiveness and threatened to erode corporate earnings and cash flow. Still, the long-running low interest rate environment has kept corporate default rates at very low levels. Refinancing conditions for US corporates remain very favorable and we believe a continuation of benign credit conditions, possibly supported by a delay in the start of Fed tightening, could drive spreads even lower through 2015. Lower spreads were not seen uniformly across all industries in 1Q15. The cost of insuring credit in sectors independent of energy including healthcare, industrials, and telecoms has continued to fall. And oil and gas spreads have tightened from recent wide levels seen in January (over 170 bps) as West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices have stabilized around $50 per barrel. Contact: Bill Warlick Senior Director Macro Credit Research +1 312 368-3141 James Batterman, CFA Managing Director Credit Policy +1 212 908-0385 Kellie Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.