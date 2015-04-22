(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Credit investors continued in 1Q15 to
push spreads
lower against a backdrop of rising interest rate risk and
generally weak global
economic growth fundamentals, pushing the Fitch Solutions US
All-Industry CDS
index to a new post-crisis low. Energy company CDS spreads took
the hardest hit
against a backdrop of falling oil prices.
Measured year over year, the CDS index fell by 8.4%, reaching
its lowest level
since 2Q07.
The cost of insuring corporate credit remains well above
pre-crisis levels, but
the index has now fallen to just over 100bp, breaking through to
double-digit
levels at times during 1Q15 and down from a peak level of over
600bp during the
height of the financial crisis in 4Q08.
Investor risk appetite has grown even as the U.S. Federal
Reserve (Fed) has
moved closer to raising short-term interest rates. Improving
labor market
conditions have led Fed officials to openly discuss a tightening
of policy later
in 2015 although weaker macro data, evident in 1Q15, may push
the date of the
first rate hike out further.
The reach for yield continued in 1Q15 while the rapid
appreciation of the US
dollar cut into export competitiveness and threatened to erode
corporate
earnings and cash flow. Still, the long-running low interest
rate environment
has kept corporate default rates at very low levels.
Refinancing conditions for US corporates remain very favorable
and we believe a
continuation of benign credit conditions, possibly supported by
a delay in the
start of Fed tightening, could drive spreads even lower through
2015.
Lower spreads were not seen uniformly across all industries in
1Q15. The cost of
insuring credit in sectors independent of energy including
healthcare,
industrials, and telecoms has continued to fall. And oil and gas
spreads have
tightened from recent wide levels seen in January (over 170 bps)
as West Texas
Intermediate crude oil prices have stabilized around $50 per
barrel.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
