LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Morocco's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morocco's 'BBB-' rating is supported by its macro and political
stability, which
have helped attract FDI and implement structural reforms. GDP
growth was
resilient through the 2011/2012 political transition and despite
low external
demand from the eurozone. Following a marked deterioration in
the budget and
current account deficits in 2012, government and net external
debt have
increased sharply, at levels above its peers' median. However
Morocco has
embarked in an ambitious path of reforms that has led to a
gradual tightening in
the twin deficits and will help rebuild policy buffers.
Structural indicators
are weaker than peers.
Morocco's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch expects the current account deficit will decline to 3.9%
of GDP in 2015,
from 5.6% in 2014 and 9.8% in 2012, primarily driven by a lower
energy bill
(10.2% of GDP in 2014 after 12.8% of GDP in 2012 and 7.4%
expected in 2015) and
growth in new industrial exports (+27% cars in 2014). This is
helping rebuild
official foreign reserves, to USD20.4bn in 2014 from USD17.5bn
in 2012. Net
external debt will reach a peak in 2015 at 11.3% of GDP, and
start declining
thereafter, reversing the trend of recent years.
Fitch expects the central government deficit will be 4.3% of GDP
in 2015 from
4.9% in 2014 and 7.0% in 2012 thanks to the completion of the
reform of energy
subsidies. The cost of subsidies will be 2.4% of GDP in 2015
from 6.6% of GDP in
2012. State investment will remain above 5% of GDP, reflecting
the focus on
infrastructure. The new financial law (Loi Organique des
Finances) to be adopted
in 2015 will strengthen the budget's framework and includes a
rule to limit the
increase in net debt to investment.
General government debt on a consolidated basis was 49.2% of GDP
in 2014, higher
than the 'BBB' peers' median (41%) following a marked
deficit-related increase
in recent years. Fitch expects government debt to gradually
decline to 43% by
2018, assuming real GDP growth between 4% and 5% and a gradual
tightening in the
primary balance deficit.
GDP grew 3% in 2014, after 4.4% in 2013, driven by
non-agricultural sectors
(+3.6%), including new exporting industries (cars and
aeronautics). The slowdown
reflected weak agriculture (13% of GDP, -1.3% in 2014) and
continued lacklustre
performance in Europe (80% of foreign tourism, 64% of exports
and 72% of
remittances). In 2015, Fitch expects GDP will grow by 4.3%,
supported by the
recovery in Europe, higher agriculture output and continued
development of new
industry, as it is a key policy priority.
Local elections will take place in September 2015 and general
elections will
follow in 2016. Fitch expects the electoral period to be smooth,
reflecting
Morocco's political and social stability. However, the dynamics
of reform could
be affected.
Structural indicators are generally weaker than similarly rated
peers. UN Human
Development index scores are weak, and GDP per capita is lower
than the peers'
median. Governance indicators and the business environment are
also weaker than
peers despite some recent improvement (Ease of Doing Business
ranking by the
World Bank improved to 71 in 2015 from 87 in 2014).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced.
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action are as follows:
-Continued fiscal consolidation and reduction in the government
debt burden.
-Higher growth trajectory that facilitates an increase in per
capita income
level and an improvement in social indicators.
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action are as follows:
-Inability to narrow the fiscal deficit that undermines the
government's debt
dynamics.
-A weakening economic performance.
-A reverse in the current trend of declining current account
deficit and falling
foreign reserves leading to a sharp rise in net external debt.
-Social instability constraining the political scope for reform.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The Stable Outlook anticipates a gradual narrowing of the budget
and the current
account deficits from the peak of 2012 that will allow public
debt to stabilise
and a gradual rebuilding of FX reserves.
Fitch assumes continuing reform in a context of social and
political stability.
Fitch assumes a gradual economic recovery in the eurozone, to
1.4% in 2015 and
1.7% in 2016 from 0.8% in 2014.
Fitch assumes oil prices to decline to USD65 in 2015, from USD99
in 2014 and
will increase to USD75 in 2016.
