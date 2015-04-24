(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
French
Department of Val d'Oise's Outlook to Negative from Stable and
affirmed the
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA-' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
The department's EUR1bn euro medium-term programme and its
EUR100m commercial
paper
programme have been affirmed at 'AA-' and 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that the
department's
budgetary performance and debt metrics will weaken in the medium
term. This is
due to continuous cuts in state transfers which, combined with
steadily growing
social spending, are likely to contribute to a deterioration in
the department's
financial profile. This is despite Val d'Oise's control over
spending, strong
governance and commitment to maintaining sound fiscal
performance and debt
metrics over the medium term.
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
According to preliminary results, the current margin weakened to
5.6% in 2014,
from 8% in 2013. This is due to lower-than expected revenue (up
2.1%), mainly
from sluggish property transfer duties, and higher spending (up
5%) driven by
dynamic social spending and contributions to the national
equalisation fund. If
no tax hike is implemented, Fitch estimates flat revenue growth
until 2018, as
growing tax proceeds will be offset by the drop in transfers
(down 6.3% a year
from 2014 to 2018) while social transfers grow steadily (up
3.6%).
The department aims to generate up to EUR75m of savings by 2016,
via additional
cost-cutting measures and a scaling down of non-mandatory
spending. Should the
latter not be achievable through spending reduction alone, Fitch
considers Val
d'Oise may tap its remaining tax leeway, as the housing tax rate
is moderate
compared with peers. This would limit the decline in its current
margin to
around 6% in the medium term, but it would still not be
compatible with the
current ratings.
Debt is high compared with peers and is likely to reach 107% of
current revenue
in 2018, from 103% in 2014, assuming average capital expenditure
of EUR130m a
year. The debt-to-current balance ratio may weaken to an average
of 19 years in
2015-2018, from an average of 14 years in 2011-2014. Debt
service coverage is
weak, equivalent to 124% of current revenues in 2014.
The Department of Val d'Oise ratings also reflect the following
key rating
drivers:
Sound management: Val d'Oise's ability to implement its saving
plan is
underpinned by the department's skilled administration.
Management is prudent
and has a clear budgetary strategy. Cash flows are predictable,
and prudently
managed. Short-term funding is adequate and relies on the
regular use of a
EUR100m Billets de Tresorerie programme, fully backed by
committed credit and
revolving lines.
Strong socio-economic profile: Val d'Oise benefits from its
location within the
Ile-de-France Region (AA/Stable/F1+), one of Europe's wealthiest
regions. Its
economic prospects are supported by dynamic industries and large
land reserves
in the greater Paris urban area.
Low-risk indirect risk: Val d'Oise's high level of debt
guarantees (EUR542m at
end-2014) are mostly related to social housing institutions (88%
of total),
which are strictly monitored and regulated by the state. Fitch
considers Val
d'Oise's main public sector entities to be of low risk (fire
services and social
housing institutions).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weakening of the current margin to below 7% over three
consecutive years and a
debt/current balance ratio consistently above 15 years could
lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Henry Delcamp
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012, and
" International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
Outside United
States" dated 23 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com.
